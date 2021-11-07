Building bonuses, the Revenue Agency discovers 800 million non-existent credits

Listen to the audio version of the article

One year after the full operation of the platform for the transfer of credits and discounts on the invoice of building bonuses, the fraud risk light came on at the Revenue. So much so that the Agency quickly revealed 800 million non-existent credits. On the platform, in fact, exchanges for about 19.3 billion euros were set in motion, of which 6.5 billion for sales and discounts on invoices linked to 110% interventions and the remaining 12.7 billion for all other building discounts. . But beyond the numbers, as the Director of Revenue, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, explains to Il Sole 24 Ore, support for tax breaks for construction has increasingly been directed towards environmental protection, in line with Cop26. For some years now, the Inland Revenues have been dealing for some years with facilitations for energy efficiency and on various fronts, from the energy requalification of buildings to solar panels, “all interventions that produce added value for the future of the entire country”. Not just the environment though. “In an area with a high seismic risk like ours”, Ruffini remembers, “measures have been introduced that secure our homes and encourage reconstruction in areas already hit by earthquakes”.

What is your overall balance sheet?

To get an overall picture, it is necessary to wait for the tax returns for 2020, the terms of which will expire on November 30th. However, from the latest data published by Enea, referring only to the 110% Superbonus, a wide use emerges: almost 11 billion in deductions expected at the end of the works. As an agency we have the figures relating to the assignment of these tax credits and the discount on the invoice.

How much are they?

Overall, as at 30 September last, we are talking about about 2 and a half million transactions communicated to the Agency, for a value of over 19 billion: a third, 6 and a half billion, refers to the Superbonus 110% (ecobonus and sismabonus).

There are reports of increasingly inflated prices. 110% has its own tariff, the other building bonuses do not. Can you intercept the phenomenon?

To limit pathological phenomena, the Legislator has provided for the 110% bonus that a technician also certifies the adequacy of costs. For the other bonuses, in the absence of a similar rule, the best defense is always the possibility of choosing who offers the best conditions.

In the case of citizenship income, it has been seen in recent days, the cunning discovered have been many. Was this also the case for building bonuses?

Let’s start from a premise: when the state allocates huge resources, directly or not, there are always those who try to take advantage of them. Unfortunately, even these measures were not immune to it. Having said that, the issue concerns above all the transferability of these tax credits to third parties, also through the invoice discount system.