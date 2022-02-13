Building bonuses, there is a clash on the ceilings: blocking risk due to excessively compressed costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Access to the new rules for the certification of the adequacy of costs will be linked to the date of presentation of the building permit: therefore, for 110% the hypothesis is that it will be possible to fall back into the old (and more favorable) regime, going to crystallize your position with the filing of a Cilas within 30 days of the publication of the decree.

New elements of merit emerge on the provision of the Ministry of Ecological Transition which will set the ceilings for the asseveration of the fairness of prices, to be used for the super-bonus and for the sale of “minor bonuses”, such as the eco-bonus and the facades bonus.

The pressing of the associations

After the anticipations on the contents of the text, in the morning the pressing of many business associations to obtain changes from the offices of Minister Roberto Cingolani began. Thus, the hypothesis of an immediate publication was set aside, to continue the filing work: on the evening of 11 February the in-depth analysis of the Mite was still in progress and the text, barring new movements, is expected in the Official Gazette from Monday 14 February onwards.

At the heart of the reflections, there is the concept of all-encompassing ceilings. The unitary roofs included in the draft ministerial tables, in fact, have the characteristic of incorporating all the elements that make up the price and, above all, VAT, construction site and professional services. These are elements that, alone, can be worth between 40 and 50% of an intervention. Thus, the requests that have landed on the ministry table are mainly aimed at canceling this concept, or at least at reducing its scope.

“In these hours we have tried to make our voices heard – explains the president Ance, Gabriele Buia – and we did it to ask that action be taken against fraud, but in a correct manner”. The formulation hypothesized in the drafts of the text, with the recourse to all-understanding, “is overwhelming, because out of the blue it lowers the prices of materials very much; today there is a market that is completely different from those values ​​». The provision in this form “would be a new blocking factor for the superbonus”.