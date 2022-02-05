Building bonuses, there is time until February 16 to sell the credits several times

04/02/2022 – The operators of the construction sector are in turmoil because the rules for the assignment of the credit corresponding to the building bonuses are about to change. As a result of the Sostegni ter Decree, the credits will be transferable only once.

To adapt to the new rules, a transitional period has been provided, expiring on 6 February, but the Revenue Agency has announced that with a new provision this transitional period will be extended to February 16.

The new rules also made it necessary to develop a new model with which to communicate to the Agency the choice of the assignment of the credit or the discount on the invoice and the updating of the software for the transmission of communications.

Credit transfer limited to one passage, transitional period extended to 16 February

Given that the contracts concluded in violation of the new rules on the assignment of credit will be null and void, a transitional period has been foreseen for the adjustment. The Sostegni ter Decree establishes that the credits already assigned on 7 February 2022 can only be subject to a further assignment. This, the Revenue Agency specified, provided that the communication is sent by February 6.

Given the time required for updating the software for the electronic transmission of the communication of the options, the Agency announced that it will be extended to February 16, 2022 the term within which the credits already assigned can be assigned once again.

Credit transfer and invoice discount, the new model

The Agency has developed the new modelwith instructions and technical specifications, to communicate the choice of credit transfer or invoice discount.

The new model adapts to the innovations introduced by the Budget Law for 2022 and the Sostegni ter Decree, adapting to all cases:

– Obligation to have a certificate of conformity and to certify the adequacy of expenses;

– exemption from the requirement of a compliance visa and certification of the appropriateness of the expenses for free construction work and for an amount up to 10 thousand euros;

– transfer of the residual installments of the deduction not used.

For interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings, the updates will be progressively made available starting from the communications of the options sent on 4 and 24 February 2022.

The Agency announced that the pre-filled tax return will be made available starting from 30 April 2022, to allow taxpayers and intermediaries to have a longer period of time to transmit the communications of the options, for the expenses incurred. in 2021, and for the residual installments not taken from the deductions relating to the expenses incurred in 2020, the communication must be sent by April 7, 2022instead of by March 16.