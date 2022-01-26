Building chips in the garage possible: this is the feat of a 22-year-old boy

A 22 year old boy he documented on his YouTube channel how he managed to home-build a chip with 1200 transistors. His name is Sam Zeloof and he resides in New Jersey, not far from the place where the first transistor of the Bell Labs in 1947. “Maybe I’m too optimistic, but if I think another human being was able to do it then I can too, even if it may take a little longer.” Zeloof said, according to what is learned on Wired.





Can private individuals come to the rescue of the industrial system?





The boy, who has dabbled in chip building since he was a teenager, managed to shape the wafers using ultraviolet light and hand dipping them in acid. Zeloof had already made a chip when he was still in school, in 2018. His second chip has 200 times more transistors than the first and, although it is far less performing than an industrially produced chip, it can be said that it boasts a higher improvement rate than that contemplated by the famous Moore’s Law.









The next step is to match the complexity of the chip 4004 from Intel: produced in 1971, it was the first industrial microprocessor with 2300 transistors, and was used in calculators and in the first industrial machines.





It was Sam Zeloof’s inspiration Jeri Ellsworthan electronic engineer and augmented reality device expert who previously worked for Valve, before being fired as part of an internal company reorganization process. Ellsworth has a YouTube channel showing how chips can be made and operated using makeshift items. Today CEO of a startup, Tilt Fivewhich deals with augmented reality. “It is very nice to remind the world that these sectors, which apparently are the prerogative only of large multinationals, started from much more modest places, from garages, and that each individual can experiment” Ellsworth said.





Computer chip manufacturing is regarded as one of the most difficult and precise manufacturing processes. Modern chip manufacturing takes place in facilities which are expensive HVAC type systems remove all traces of dust which could damage multi-million dollar machinery. Of course Zeloof could not equip himself with machinery of this type and, to compensate, he started to studying chip manufacturing as it happened in the 1960s and 1970swhen engineers from pioneering companies like Fairchild Semiconductor they made chips on ordinary workbenches.







Zeloof had to purchase a number of equipment in order to complete his project. On eBay and other e-commerce sites, he found several tools from the 1970s and 1980s that once belonged to California-based tech companies, have failed over the years. One of Zeloof’s best discoveries was a broken electron microscope that was worth $ 250,000 in the early 1990s, while costing him about $ 1,000. He uses it to inspect his chips for defects.





One of the indispensable processes for creating a chip is la photolithography, which requires very expensive machines (about 150 million dollars). Photolithography behind the transition from semiconductor designs to printed circuit boards. It involves coating the chip with photosensitive material and using a device such as a very high-precision projector to create a model to guide the subsequent processing steps.





To overcome these limitations, Zeloof installed a microscope on a conference projector and coated its wafers with ultraviolet light sensitive material. If the first chip of him, it Z1was made up of only 6 transistors, already starting from the second generation, lo Z2Zeloof used a wafer-based type of switching transistor composed of a form of crystalline silicon known as polysiliconwhich the semiconductor industry has been using since the 1970s.





Each chip is etched with acid and fired in a furnace at approximately 1,000 degrees Celsius, a process that serves to regulate the conductivity of phosphorus atoms. Then it takes at least three more photolithography passes and one in a vacuum chamber filled with bright purple plasma to etch the polysilicon. These are steps that are also used by current semiconductor manufacturing.





Zeloof says he has not yet decided what to do after graduation this spring, but is considering how the DIY chipmaking can contribute to the modern technological ecosystem. As is known, the raw materials crisis has greatly impacted the production of chips: Can private individuals somehow come to the rescue of the industrial system? Much changed compared to the past and robotics equipment and 3D printers are now within the reach of ordinary citizens. “Despite these advances, the chips are still being produced in large factories.”Zeloof said. “There is no progress in making chip production affordable for everyone”.





Jei Ellsworth adds that it could be useful to allow private production of high-quality chips. “The tools we have today could make processes affordable for small-scale operations and for some problems I think it makes a lot of sense.”, he claims. Ellsworth says chip technology considered obsolete by major factories can still be useful for small-scale projects and DIY operations. Of course, it will be difficult to build a PlayStation 5 with your own hands, but for minor computing operations certain skills could become invaluable.





