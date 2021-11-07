Building renovation and Superbonus 110%: the law needs to be revised

The current legislation that regulates the construction activity, the

Presidential Decree 380/2001, has just turned twenty and only in the last two years has there been talk of a revision of it.

From Presidential Decree 380/2001 to the new construction regulations

While the Presidential Decree 380 of 2001 was born in an expansive building phase, the next building standard will necessarily have to become aware of the need for

regenerate the existing building stock. And this is what seems to have as its objective the new construction regulations developed by the Superior Council of Public Works, which was followed by a bill that delegates the Government to adopt one or more legislative decrees for the reorganization, coordination and integration of the provisions construction legislation.

In order to better understand how little (or nothing) the current Presidential Decree 380/2001 is good for our building heritage, just take into consideration the art. 3, paragraph 1, letters b) and d):

letter b) – “ extraordinary maintenance interventions “, the works and modifications necessary to renovate and replace structural parts of the buildings, as well as to create and integrate the sanitation and technological services, provided that they do not alter the overall volume of the buildings and do not lead to significant urban changes in the destinations of use involving an increase in the urban load. The extraordinary maintenance interventions also include those consisting in the splitting or merging of the real estate units with the execution of works even if involving the variation of the surfaces of the individual real estate units as well as the urban load provided that it is not modified the overall volume of the buildings and maintain the original intended use. As part of the extraordinary maintenance interventions are also included the changes to the prospects of the legitimately built buildings necessary to maintain or acquire the usability of the building or for the access to the same, which does not affect the architectural decor of the building, provided that the intervention is in compliance with the current urban planning and construction regulations and does not concern properties subject to protection pursuant to the Code of cultural heritage and landscape referred to in the legislative decree 22 January 2004, n. 42;

Extraordinary maintenance and building renovation: what they have in common

Two stand out in the two definitions common parts:

in Extraordinary maintenance I’m

excluding changes to the prospectus on

properties subject to protection pursuant to the Code of Cultural Heritage and Landscape referred to in Legislative Decree 22 January 2004, n. 42;

I’m on pursuant to the Code of Cultural Heritage and Landscape referred to in Legislative Decree 22 January 2004, n. 42; in building renovation they come

excluded from demolition and reconstruction the properties subject to protection pursuant to the code of cultural heritage and landscape, referred to in legislative decree 22 January 2004, n. 42, if the shape, elevation, grounds and planivolumetric and typological characteristics of the pre-existing building are not maintained and no increases in volume are foreseen.

Basically, although many landscape plans also allow in restricted area urban regeneration interventions through demolition and reconstruction, there is a huge problem generated by the precise definition of the intervention. A problem that goes hand in hand with the rules that regulate the main tax deductions in our country, including

restructuring bonus And superbonus 110%.

The restricted areas in Italy

Going to take a look (I invite you to do so) at the Territorial Environmental and Landscape Information System (SITAB, the web-gis system of the Directorate General for landscape, fine arts, contemporary architecture and art aimed at management, consultation and sharing of information relating to restricted areas pursuant to current legislation on landscape protection), it is possible to realize that the areas without any restrictions are very few.

What does it mean? that in these areas:

any intervention can be considered extraordinary maintenance provided that there are no changes to the prospectus; that any demolition and reconstruction intervention can fall within the definition of building renovation only if the shape, elevation, grounds and planivolumetric and typological characteristics of the pre-existing building are maintained and no increases in volume are foreseen.

How is urban regeneration rewarded?

Italy is (at the moment) the country of tax deductions in construction. Among these, those that affect the concept of urban regeneration we can certainly include:

the restructuring bonus ;

; the superbonus 110% (which within it includes ecobonus And

sismabonus).

These two bonuses have a great peculiarity, they can only be used for the redevelopment of existing buildings and are heavily influenced by

type of building intervention.

For the restructuring bonus, the expenses incurred for interventions of:

ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation, if carried out on

common parts of a residential building;

of a residential building; extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation carried out on

individual residential real estate units of any cadastral category, including rural ones, and their appurtenances.

In the case of superbonus, the intervention of demolition and reconstruction can enjoy the rate of 110%, only if the intervention is classified as building renovation.

In addition to the bonuses, the charges chapter must also be considered. The

release of the building permit, pursuant to art. 16 of the TEU, involves the payment of a

contribution commensurate with the incidence of urbanization costs as well as the construction cost.

Practical case

Let’s consider a demolition and reconstruction of a building in an area subject to landscape constraints (of any nature). This intervention, if it involves the faithful reconstruction of the building, would fall within the definition of building renovation, so:

it is sufficient to present a certified notification of the commencement of ordinary activities or an alternative to the building permit;

no construction contributions are paid;

could benefit from tax deductions of 110%.

Let’s suppose that, on the same building, the Regional House Plan gives the possibility of a volumetric increase, in this case:

the intervention does not fall within the definition of building renovation, but of new construction;

needs a building permit;

construction contributions are paid;

no deductions can be made (super bonus included).

Conclusions

At the moment there is a disconnect between building and tax regulations that is generating strong concerns in the professional world. Failure to define building renovation as a demolition and reconstruction intervention with volumetric increase or changes in shape, elevation, grounds and planivolumetric and typological characteristics, in a restricted area. With all the ensuing consequences.

Although the modification of Presidential Decree 380/2001 is certainly the most effective, to overcome the impasse it would be necessary to intervene on art. 119 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree). When fully operational, however, it is necessary to understand well which road to take, whether to really encourage urban regeneration, even with demolition and reconstruction, or to maintain the current building heritage.