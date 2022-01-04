Buitoni, goodbye to the historic brand: stop at the Nestlé concession

A choice motivated by the desire to focus on its own lines such as Delverde, which has a higher ranking, but also by the high cost of royalties paid to the Swiss giant: about 1.7 million euros a year

No extension by Nestle. After thirteen years, in fact, the concession by the Swiss multinational, holder of the logo, to the Newlat Food Spa group, which in 2008 acquired the historic Buitoni pasta factory in Arezzo, has not been reconfirmed. With the beginning of the new year, therefore, the brand born in 1827 in Sansepolcro thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Giulia and Giovanbattista Buitoni, ceases to exist. There remains the factory that will only be able to produce with other logos, while the brand remains the property of Nestlè, which for eighteen months undertakes not to sell it.

Already in 2019, when Newlat Food Spa went public had announced that it was ready to give up the best-known brand, which to date has generated a turnover of approximately 16% of the total. The end of the agreements on Buitoni followed the natural deadline set at 31 December 2020 for non-EU countries and 31 December 2021 for EU countries. According to what was already reported at the time by Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocorin fact, in the listing documentation, the group declared in black and white that it did not want to renew the contract with the Swiss giant.

Increase cost of more expensive flour, pasta and bread: what’s happening A choice, that of abandoning the Buitoni brand, motivated by the desire to focus on its own lines such as Delverde, which has a higher positioning, but also by the high cost of royalties paid to Nestlè: about 1.7 million euros a year (22 million euros invested in royalties since 2008), so much so as to have induced Mastrolia, executive president of Newlat and, with his family, the controlling shareholder of the company, to confess that even in the worst scenario, with losses of 80% in the pasta and 20% in baked goods, the impact on company profitability would have been neutral.