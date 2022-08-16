Bukele acquired the largest bond debt and at the highest interest rate

The Bukele government has acquired two bond debts for a total of $2,097 million. Both debts must be paid in 2049 and 2052.

Of the last five presidents, Nayib Bukele is the president whose debt in bonds and interest rate has been the highest.

The Bukele government has acquired two bond debts for a total of $2,097 million. Both debts must be paid by the president who governs the country in 2049 and 2052, since the current government acquired them at a term of 30 and 32 years.

But what is notable about the last bond debt acquired by Bukele, which expires in 2052, is that the interest rate on that debt was 9.5%. That is, the highest rate of debts for bonds acquired since the time of former President Francisco Flores in 2002.

“In that case, the interest rate was 9.5% and $1 billion (of that bond) was issued, which means that $95 million of interest would be paid per year,” explained economist Rafael Lemus.

If we look at interest rates since that time, the lowest rate was recorded in 2012, after a bond debt placement with an interest rate of 5.87%. And the highest interest, before Bukele, occurred on the debt acquired by Salvador Sánchez Cerén in February 2017 at a rate of 8.62%.

This time, Bukele leaves a legacy of debt whose interest rate is the highest since the dollarization of the economy and the longest term since 2002: 32 years.

“When this bond was placed, the government had tried to place $3,000 million apart from all the debt expansion they had made. So, from that moment on, the markets perceived that (what happened in El Salvador) was a disproportionate situation of debt expansion and that they were going to fall into an unsustainable debt situation,” added the economist.

According to an economic analysis by the Salvadoran Foundation for Economic and Social Development (FUSADES), the payment of debt service has shown a significant increase in recent years. “Interest payments have doubled and repayments have also risen,” cites the report published at the end of 2020, the year in which Bukele acquired the debt.

The interest on the debt purchased by the government in 2020 is almost double compared to the bond purchased in 2012, which had the lowest interest rate.

The bonds are considered by economists as a kind of promissory note, which in official terms are known as “debt papers”, which are sold by the government in turn in international markets.

A bond is a loan that the buyer, that is, the bondholder, grants to the issuer, which can be a government. An investor who buys a government bond is lending money to the government.

In the Flores period, the two Eurobonds sold totaled $1.3 billion in debt; in the government of Elías Antonio Saca it was $1,286 million; while in that of Mauricio Funes it was $1,453 million and in that of Salvador Sánchez Cerén it was $1,401 million. But Bukele in three years already has $2,097 million in debt in Eurobonds.

Why is the interest rate going up?

According to Lemus, during the pandemic several countries such as Guatemala, Paraguay, Ecuador or Mexico came out to place bond debt, but their interest rates were much lower. “Some had a rate of 3%, 4% or 5% due to their risk situation. In other words, they had a more orderly macro performance,” said the economist.

Lemus compared the case of Guatemala, which in 2020 had a public debt of approximately 26% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). While El Salvador already exceeded 70% of GDP and “with expectations of reaching almost 90%”.

“A more orderly economy, with low debt, growing well, more stable, because it gives a better fiscal performance. In other words, greater payment capacity and therefore the rate has less risk and is therefore lower”, concluded Lemus.

El Salvador’s public debt is around $24,579 million, which represents 83% of GDP. The ideal in emerging economies is that the public debt of a country does not exceed 40% of GDP, this according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which states that a level considered under control would be (a debt) below 25% ( of GDP) for emerging economies and that a critical level would be 40%.

The average growth rate of public debt in the Bukele government has been 4% per year in the last ten years. But now, in the Bukele period, the debt grew to 19% in 2020. That is, it increased three times the rate it brought.

Bukele resorted to much more debt than the last four predecessors to finance measures during the pandemic.