Bukele announces that he will seek re-election in 2024

(Cnn in Spanish) — The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Thursday that he has decided that he will register as a candidate for the presidency in 2024.

“After discussing it with my wife Gabriela and with my family, I announce to the Salvadoran people that I have decided to run as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic,” said the president during a national radio and television broadcast to commemorate the 201 years of independence from the Central American country.

The possibility of Bukele registering as a candidate arose from a ruling by the Constitutional Chamber, elected by the Legislative Assembly with an official majority on May 1, 2021. The magistrates issued a ruling on September 3 in which they established that the Whether a president remains in office rests with the voters.

“Competing again for the presidency does not de facto imply that he will be elected, it only implies that the people will have among their range of options the person who currently holds the presidency,” the magistrates pointed out in the sentence.

A day later, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of El Salvador (TSE) reported that it would abide by the resolution of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court since the decisions of the highest court are “unappealable and mandatory.”

“The people have the opportunity in free elections to decide,” Bukele said in his speech from the Presidential House, which drew applause from officials and special guests who accompanied him, including members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Central American country.

“Surely more than one developed country will not agree with this decision, but it is not they who will decide, but the Salvadoran people,” added Bukele.

In El Salvador, the opposition has already expressed its disagreement. “The right to insurrection has just been born for us,” wrote on its Twitter account the Alianza Nacional El Salvador en Paz, an organization that this Thursday marched through the main streets of the capital, along with other sectors, to reject, among other issues, the immediate presidential reelection, because they consider that it violates the Constitution.

Article 152 of the Constitution establishes in its first paragraph that a person who has held the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not, during the immediately preceding period, or within the last six months prior, cannot be elected to the presidency. at the beginning of the presidential term.

The magistrates established in the ruling that in order to prevent a president who is seeking re-election from prevailing in office, he must leave it six months before the new period begins. At that time, according to the sentence, the vice president would assume the presidency.

“Independence is one thing and quite another to violate the Constitution to perpetuate an individual in power… because anyone from their party could be a candidate,” said Marline Funes, a deputy for the opposition Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front. the FMLN.

The social organizations that marched this Thursday advanced that they will maintain the protests in the streets, in rejection of the immediate presidential re-election.