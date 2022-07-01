Bukele buys another 80 bitcoin

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reported through his Twitter account that he bought another 80 bitcoins worth $19,000 each, which would represent a new expense of $1.5 million.

In this way, the alleged cryptocurrency reserves that the president has said that he has been building since September of last year would currently be 2,381 bitcoins, in which an estimated amount of $104.5 million would have been allocated.

Given the current decline in the bitcoin market, these reserves have lost more than half of their value and today would be around $48.3 million.

Remember that in April, Bitcoin was around $40,000 and then in early May it hit $30,000. For several weeks it remained at that support, but due to the fear of the investor market, it finally lost the psychological floor of $20,000 in mid-June.

According to experts, investors are still nervous about the possibility of an international economic recession and are looking to get rid of highly speculative assets, such as bitcoin.