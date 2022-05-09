Bukele “buys the dip” again and El Salvador adds 500 more bitcoins

Key facts: There are more than 2,300 BTC that the Nayib Bukele administration has bought in the name of El Salvador.

Bitcoin is trading above $32,000 at the close of this article.

“Buy the fall” (or buy the dip) is a watchword for bitcoin (BTC) holders when the currency goes down in price. El Salvador follows the ordinance and, this Monday, bought more cryptocurrencies, which are now available to the State.

Via Twitter, the president of the Central American country, Nayib Bukele, reported that El Salvador “just bought the dip”, reporting the acquisition of 500 bitcoins, obtained at an average rate of USD 30,744. This is equivalent to an investment of just over USD 15 million.

Now, El Salvador would have more than 2,301 bitcoins, knowing that in its last purchase, of 410 BTC, the total global holdings of the Salvadoran State were 1,801 BTC, as reported in CriptoNoticias.

Bukele took advantage of the recent drop in bitcoin, which dragged the rest of the market with it and continues to operateat the close of this article, above USD 32,133, according to the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator.

Bukele announced the purchase of bitcoins again through his Twitter account. Source: Nayib Bukele / Twitter.

Thus, Bukele repeats his economic move of January, when, taking advantage of a drop in the price of bitcoin, took advantage of the situation to acquire the 500 BTC already mentioned, adding to its government portfolio.

It must be clarified that it is not possible to verify the exact number of bitcoins now available to the salvadoran governmentWell, Bukele is the one who reports the purchases and there is no information about the address where the coins are resting on any official site.

El Salvador has been buying BTC for months

Bukele has already had experience buying bitcoins. In December 2021 he made the last move of that year and acquired about 21 BTC. Then, country holdings reached 1,391 BTC.

In November, Bukele bought an additional 100 BTC, bringing the total number of holdings closer to 1,230. And in September, a few days after the Bitcoin Law came into effect and the cryptocurrency became legal tender, El Salvador bought 400 BTC, which marked as the first of several purchases that his government was going to make.

It is clear that the president takes advantage of each drop in BTC to get more coins and include them from the public treasury. With them, Bukele has invested in his country, which has allowed him to defend his acquisitions.

However, not having transparency on the current location of these public funds, makes the Salvadoran president have serious criticism about the management of the country’s financesand more when your purchases are only reported through a social network.