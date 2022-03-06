Bukele calls the EU “hypocritical” and questions what would happen if it closes media outlets in El Salvador

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele accused the international community of “hypocrisy” for the closure of Russian media outlets that spread propaganda and false news, and questioned what would happen if El Salvador did the same with “all the media that ‘promote disinformation’ ‘ In our country”.

Through his social networks, the Salvadoran president referred for the first time to the conflict in Ukraine, although indirectly.

Without commenting on the Russian invasion in Kiev, Bukele questioned the measures taken by the European Union and other countries that decided to cut the transmission of Russia Today, Roku, Sputnik and other agencies affiliated with the Russian government, which defend the Kremlin’s narrative about the crisis. in Ukraine.

He said this after labeling as “stupid” a story published by El Diario de Hoy, in which they point out the supposed fear of the Salvadoran diaspora of issuing critical opinions about the Government, due to criminal reprisals.

“These ‘media’ know that NO Salvadoran would believe this stupidity, but they pretend that the international community does believe it. With this they manage to keep money flowing to the opposition NGOs, money from the “international community” scandalized by these pseudo news”said the president.

Then, he questioned what would happen if his government took the same decision as the European Union, by “closing all the media that ‘promote disinformation’.”

What would happen if we did as the European Union does and ordered the closure of all the media that “promote disinformation” in our country? Of course we wouldn’t, we do believe in freedom of expression and freedom of the press.” Nayib Bukele

President of El Salvador

Since February 24, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe began its battle against Russian networks. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, branded Russian media such as RT and the Sputnik agency “Kremlin media machinery” that presents “damaging information” to “sow division” in the West.

This prompted cable television networks throughout the European Union, Canada, and other countries to withdraw RT’s permissions to broadcast on television. This boycott was also joined by the company Google, which suspended the monetization of several Russian channels —including RT— on all its platforms, including YouTube.

This week, moreover, the technology giant decided to go a step further and announced its decision to block RT and Sputnik on YouTube throughout Europe.

Bukele stated that this is not a scenario that will be seen in El Salvador. “Of course we would not, we do believe in freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” he settled.

It is important to show the hypocrisy of the so-called “international community”, who would fiercely condemn us if we did EXACTLY what they do.” Nayib Bukele

President of El Salvador

Blockades in Russia

In the face of censorship of Russian media, the Kremlin is not far behind either. The Russian Federation Council even passed a law that threatens prison terms of up to 15 years for journalists and citizens who “spread false information” about the war.

On this point, the United States National Security Council (NSC) yesterday condemned the “new efforts” by the Russian government to “undermine press freedom” as well as “spread disinformation.”

“In order to hide the truth from its own citizens, the Russian censorship agency has shut down independent Russian media outlets, blocked social media and restricted access to international media in Russia,” said NSC spokeswoman Emily Home.

Silence from El Salvador

Despite the forceful statements of President Bukele, El Salvador continues without speaking out on the violence in Ukraine.

The only one to talk about the issue so far was the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, who assured last Friday (more than a week after the start of the conflict) that the Salvadoran government supports “the continuation of dialogue efforts.”

At the emergency UN General Assembly, which ended on March 2, El Salvador abstained from voting on a resolution calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.