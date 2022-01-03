Bukele: here are his predictions on Bitcoin

Nayib Bukele was, without a doubt, one of the protagonists of Bitcoin for the 2021. And he will try to be, at least to look at how he decided to open the year, even for the 2022.

The president of El Salvador – which we remember being the first country in the world to have accepted $ BTC as legal tender currency – it has in fact circulated its own forecasts for the next ones 12 months on the main cryptocurrency present on the market.

Bukele is aiming for a staggering 2022 for $ BTC

Nayib Bukele’s predictions for Bitcoin for 2022

Nayib Bukele a few hours ago published his predictions on Bitcoin, taking advantage of his now hugely popular Twitter account, followed by tens of thousands of fans of $ BTC and not just politics.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: • Will reach $ 100k

• 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

• Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

• Bitcoin City will commence construction

• Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

• Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

Forecasts that, regardless of the price ones that are in line with ours target price on BTC they are very interesting and certainly deserve further study.

Two countries on Bitcoin? What does Bukele know that we don’t know?

The major speculations have started on this precise forecast of Bukele, who may actually know something we don’t know. Are there other countries that are ready to make the switch?

Or it is a prediction without any kind of concrete basis, at least for now, that the president of El Salvador did you aim for a bit of luck? Difficult to say for now, even if we believe that the The Bitcoin Conference of 2022 it could actually lead to news of this kind.

This always looking at what economically emerging countries will do and which can perhaps afford more than others the freedom of one de-dollarization.

What are Volcano Bonds?

Are the government bonds that El Salvador will use for the development of the mining and of Bitcoin City and that despite the classical analysts they are scrambling to declare the failure of this project at the outset.

Also on this point we agree with Bukele: there will be questions for bond higher than the offer of securities. Which will be the most worrying thing there is for IMF and for the international authorities they are hunting down El Salvador: the existence of a possible alternative for many small countries that want to free themselves.