Bukele inaugurates the amusement park Sunset Park in La Libertad

Sunset Park joins the tourist complex of the port of La Libertad, which has the pier, the Mercado del Mar and the Plaza Gastronómica. /Courtesy

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, together with the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Ou Jianhong, inaugurated this afternoon the amusement park Sunset Park, in the port of La Libertad.

Sunset Park has five mechanical games donated by China, located next to the pier in the port of La Libertad. It is added to the tourist complex, where the Mercado del Mar and a Gastronomic Plaza already operate.

The mechanical games are Ferris wheel, pirate ship, carousel, roller coaster and jumping frog.

The government expects a million Salvadorans to visit the amusement park Sunset Park, a new tourist attraction in the port of La Libertad. /Courtesy

The port of La Libertad receives 1.4 million tourists each year and it is expected that with the launch of the theme park it will double to 2.5 million.

Sunset Park joins Surf City, a “strategy that was born at a historic moment,” said the Chinese diplomat.

“It is probably our most important tourism project to date,” added President Bukele, assuring that since the launch of the strategy in 2019, $400 million have already been invested in road infrastructure, recreational parks, and treatment plants for El Tunco beaches and The Zont.

Among the projects is the construction of the La Libertad bypass known as “Camino a Surf City”, the remodeling of the Walter Thilo Deininger Surf City Adventure Park and wastewater systems on the coasts.

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Ou Jianhong, together with President Nayib Bukele at the inauguration of the theme park. /Courtesy

The president assured that these projects generated 15,000 jobs, of which 2,500 correspond only to the tourist complex in the port.

The entire construction process of the park and the pier was carried out by Chinese companies as part of a cooperation agreed between the Salvadoran president and his counterpart Xi Jinping during a visit by Bukele to the Asian country in December 2019.

“Chinese cooperation comes with no strings attached,” he noted.

