Bukele mocks the US and starts mining in the citadel of Guatemala

Bitcoin in Spanish is the weekly newsletter of CriptoNoticias in which we review the most important facts related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the Hispanic world.

El Salvador was the epicenter of the news this week. The approval of a law in the United States, which seeks to evaluate its bitcoin adoption process, was a source of irritation for the Salvadoran president.

Despite this, Nayib Bukele remains firm in his plans and showed it to the world by receiving billionaire bitcoiners who visited the small Central American country.

Meanwhile, in other latitudes of the region, they met advances and interests regarding bitcoin mining, while governments like that of Venezuela go ahead with the idea of ​​applying taxes.

To go to the detail of the news of each Spanish-speaking country during the past week, we leave you the most recent Bitcoin in Spanish.

Argentina

More than 27,000 state-of-the-art mining equipment will be installed in the province of Córdova this year, according to the financial report of the Bitfarms company. The capacity that this company intends to install in Argentina represents around 1% of the entire bitcoin hashrate (206 EH/s).

Advertising

Bitfarms’ interest in an indicator of the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Argentina.

Unfortunately, this has given rise to ponzi schemes such as Generation Zoe, project initiated by the fugitive from Argentine justiceLeonardo Cositorto, who since 2017 has deployed a business model described as fraudulent in several countries in the region.

The Whatsminer M30S is one of the most powerful Bitcoin mining equipment today. Source: Twitter.

Meanwhile, the companies Buenbit, Lemon and Bel have distributed over 180,000 Visa and Mastercard cryptocurrency cards in Argentina. This makes it easier for citizens of the South American country to make purchases in various businesses using bitcoin indirectly.

Colombia

Within the framework of a work tour carried out by a Salvadoran delegation in Colombia, both countries signed an agreement that will allow the development of projects based on bitcoin.

The plan is for the Medellín Mayor’s Office, through its Center for the Fourth Industrial Renewal, to share its experiences with El Salvador.

The idea is to advance initiatives, with the articulation of the public, private and academic sectors, involving blockchain technology. The work would be focused on the execution of plans linked to bitcoin, financial inclusion and the digital agenda.

All this while a survey conducted by the Sherlock Communications consulting firm indicates that more than 22% of Colombians are willing to invest in cryptocurrencies during this year.

Colombia is the second country that will buy bitcoin the most after Brazil in 2023. Source: Vitoria Holdings LLC/ stock.adobe.com.

The Savior

El Salvador returns to the public arena with new information arising from the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.

This week, the United States took further steps in the process of approving a law that seeks to monitor the use of cryptocurrency in the Central American country, investigating the financial, monetary management and even the sending of remittances from the US.

The concern of the US legislators will soon cause the Senate to vote on the project of the “Accountability Law for cryptocurrencies in El Salvador”. The fact irritated the Salvadoran presidentNayib Bukele, who returned to his Twitter account to make his position public.

Bukele not only made fun of the legislators’ “fear” of what is happening with bitcoin in El Salvador, —something he would not have imagined “not even in his wildest dreams”—, but he had a virtual showdown with one of the Republican senators proponents of the law, Bill Cassidy.

Samson Mow, the strategist behind Bitcoin bonds, the Mexican Ricardo Salinas Pliego, CZ and Hugo Salinas, during their stay in El Salvador. Source: Twitter/@RicardoBSalinas.

in the middle of this impasse, Bukele received in his office the Mexican investor Ricardo Salinas Pliego (an open defender of bitcoin); and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The visit of billionaire bitcoiners has served as a boost to Bukele’s strategy to attract investment to his country.

In this context, data from the Central Reserve Bank indicate that remittances in bitcoin sent to El Salvador from the United States reached their lowest level last February. The distrust of users in the state portfolio Chivo Wallet has influenced the fall.

However, the increase that the price of bitcoin has experienced in recent days, positioning itself above USD 48,000, has caused El Salvador’s BTC portfolio to level off. Salvadoran investment now it is in green balances averaging USD 47,921 for each bitcoin.

Spain

In the search to expand its international spaces, the Spanish company BitBase is trying its luck in countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela.

On this subject, Enrique de Los Reyes, representative of the company in Venezuela, recently spoke with CriptoNoticias, highlighting the fact that the growing inflation that affects the Spanish economy has prompted citizens to look for alternatives that help them cope with the situation. A scenario that has given prominence to bitcoin.

For De los Reyes, this is an unprecedented event in a population accustomed to dealing with their finances in a more carefree manner.

Guatemala

The Bitcoin Lake community project, which operates in the city of Panajachel, in Guatemala, announced a few days ago that the mayor of the municipality approved a project that will allow them to mine bitcoin in the area.

The idea is to use the same technique that is applied in El Salvador and take advantage of geothermal energy from the San Pedro, Tolimán and Atitlán volcanoes. Bitcoin Lake is one of the six citadels of bitcoin operating in Latin America. They are communities that settle in certain geographical spaces where they use cryptocurrencies to escape the dominance of the traditional financial system.

Honduras

After the rumor spread virally in several digital media outlets that the new president of Guatemala, Xiomara Castro, would decree bitcoin as legal tenderthe central bank of the Central American country came out to deny the fact.

Through an official statement, the agency denied that there are plans to follow in the footsteps of its Salvadoran neighbor, and said that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies They do not have official support. of the government, since there is no law that regulates them.

The central bank reaffirmed its powers over Honduran monetary policy and ratified that the only legal tender is the lempira.

Mexico

After his visit to El Salvador, where he met with President Nayib Bukele, the Mexican billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, hinted at his plans to get started in bitcoin mining.

Through his Twitter account, the businessman explained his experience visiting the Berlin geothermal field, in Usulutan, in eastern Salvador, where there is a well intended for cryptocurrency mining.

From this observation, the billionaire seems determined to move forward this year in its plans to dedicate a geothermal power plant it owns to mining, located in western Mexico.

A similar plan has Ricardo Carmona, co-founder of Biomining, who explained to CriptoNoticias his plans for Mexican mining farms to use biogas from animal farms for bitcoin mining.

However, still there is much ignorance about the way mining operates. This week it was news in Mexico that someone was secretly mining ether (ETH) and DASH in a school in San Luis de Potosí.

The school authorities called the police and everyone mistakenly believed that those who mined cryptocurrencies using only a GPU they had “millionaire profits«.

In the graph published by the authorities of San Luis Potosí, it can be seen that GPUs were used in the city’s Conalep to generate cryptocurrencies. Source: Twitter.

Paraguay

Mining cryptocurrencies in Paraguay has become a profitable business in recent years. This is how Fernando Grijalba and Hugo Galicia Lara, from the Braiins company, expressed themselves. Specialists told this medium that the Guarani nation meets all the requirements needed for Bitcoin mining.

Grijalba and Galicia Lara spoke of the profitability provided by operating through the Itaipu dam, taking advantage of the overproduction of 5,500 MW. This number makes the costs of electricity in Paraguay are attractive for any miner, be it medium or large.

Venezuela

On March 28, the tax on large financial transactions (IGTF) came into force in Venezuela, a mechanism created by the government so that businesses charge a tax for payments with currencies other than the local bolívarincluding cryptocurrency transactions.

In this way, if the payment for any type of product is made in dollars or cryptocurrencies, citizens will have to pay 3% on the amount of the purchase. In the opinion of several analysts, this measure will have a strong inflationary impact in the Venezuelan economy.

On the other hand, the Superintendency of Crypto Assets and Related Activities (SUNACRIP) released an update made to the petro payment system (PTR), the government’s digital currency.

According to the agency, Venezuelans will now be able to pay for their telephone and internet services, including Amazon and Netflix, using the PetroApp application. The app is available for trial on Google Play.

events of the week

Among the events related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the region for this week, the following stand out in the CriptoNoticias calendar:

Wednesday, March 30 : «NFT’s», discussion about non-fungible tokens, organized by Web3 Latam.

: «NFT’s», discussion about non-fungible tokens, organized by Web3 Latam. Wednesday, March 30 : «Web3 Analytics», a discussion on data on chain analysis, organized by Web3 Latam.

: «Web3 Analytics», a discussion on data on chain analysis, organized by Web3 Latam. Thursday March 31 : Streaming webinar “Introductory talk on bitcoin and blockchain”, organized by NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

: Streaming webinar “Introductory talk on bitcoin and blockchain”, organized by NGO Bitcoin Argentina. Thursday March 31 : «Decentralab», introductory talk to the world of DAOs and decentralized governance organized by Web3 Latam.

: «Decentralab», introductory talk to the world of DAOs and decentralized governance organized by Web3 Latam. Friday April 1 : «Blockchain X Social Impact», event organized by Web3 Latam.

: «Blockchain X Social Impact», event organized by Web3 Latam. Monday April 4: «Digital Currencies», event by Web3 Latam to talk about cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and blockchains.

Businesses that accept cryptocurrencies in Spanish-speaking countries

Do you know or have a small business that accepts bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for its products and services?

We invite you to share the information with us through editor@cryptonoticias.com. We will inform about the adoption of cryptocurrencies of that business in some of the Spanish-speaking countries.