Bukele praises Chinese cooperation “without ties” and asks the US for respect

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, praised China’s cooperation on Friday which, according to what he assured, arrives without conditions, at the same time that he asked for respect from the United States, critical of its closeness to Beijing.

“Chinese cooperation comes without strings attached, and I’m not saying this to make propaganda because I’m sure they don’t need it, but it is reality, at least they have never tied us down,” Bukele said at the inauguration of the Sunset Park amusement park, built with Chinese cooperation in the port of La Libertad, 34 km southwest of San Salvador.

The Chinese “have never told us we will give them the dock, but if they put such a prosecutor. We give them the library but if they change the magistrates of the Court (of Justice),” Bukele commented.

Last year, after the removal of some magistrates and the attorney general by the Congress that controls the ruling party, Washington redirected part of the financing it gave to the Bukele governmentwhich immediately received a $500 million non-reimbursable cooperation fund from China.

The park’s budget comes from that fund, which will also be used to build a pier for tourism in this port city facing the Pacific Ocean, and a gigantic “given” stadium for which “the only condition is that we continue to be friends “.

He insisted that the country wants to have the largest number of partners and in return “we only ask for one (…) thing and that is respect, and that applies to China and applies to the United States, applies to the European Union, applies to any country in the world. “.

In 2019, during a visit to Washington, the then president-elect Bukele assured that China “did not respect the rules of trade” and that “they left the projects with huge debts that cannot be paid.” His view of him changed after a visit to Beijing.

Bukele maintained cordial relations with the administration of former President Donald Trump, but he distanced himself from Washington since 2021, when the Joe Biden government criticized him for not respecting the independence of powers.

The cooperation of China has been criticized by the United States on previous occasions, because it considers that it is conditioned.

El Salvador reestablished diplomatic relations with China in 2018, during the government of Salvador Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019), and consequently broke ties with Taiwan, an essential requirement raised by Beijing, which considers that island to be part of its territory.