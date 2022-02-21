Bukele responds to the US and Canada fails to block bitcoin donation

Among the news highlights of the week is the rejection of the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, of the proposal of US senators to create a law in the face of “possible risks of the adoption of bitcoin in El Salvador”, along with the events of protests by truckers in Canada that prompted attempts by authorities to block bitcoin donations.

The price of bitcoin saw a slight seven-day decline after breaking above $40,000 last week. The weekly average registers a drop of 7%. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at USD 39,051, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most important news:

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reacted angrily to the proposal of three US senators who presented a parliamentary initiative that seeks to develop actions to protect the American financial system of the alleged risks of the adoption of Bitcoin in the Central American country. Bukele criticized the initiative of the US senators for meddling in the internal affairs of his nation.

In order to block funds raised in support of the “Freedom Convoy 2022” movement, the Government of Canada decreed an “Emergency Law” allowing them to expand anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations to encompass crowdfunding platforms and payment service providers, including bitcoin exchanges. An order was sent to freeze the money in BTC wallets, although personal custody wallets have no way to freeze them. 34 BTC addresses were also added to a blacklist sent to regulated financial institutions.

At the beginning of the week, the processing power of the Bitcoin network reached a new historical maximum (ATH). According to figures from Glassnode, the hash rate of Bitcoin reached 248.75 exahashes per second (EH/s) on February 12, a figure never seen before. Meanwhile, the pioneering cryptocurrency is back on the upward path alongside altcoins. The market again surpassed the mark of 2 trillion dollars of market capitalization, a milestone that it reached for the first time last year and that it had lost with the fall in January. This occurs at the same time that US exchanges, which continue to wait for the increase in interest rates by the FED, do not see expectations of an increase in the price of futures contracts until the end of March.

A group of 18 bitcoin companies and exchanges launched the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) an initiative that demands user data. TRUST will use end-to-end encryption so as not to store information. For its part, the US Department of Justice created a special department to investigate crimes with cryptocurrencies called National Cryptocurrency Compliance Team (NCET). Meanwhile, Ilya Lichtenstein, one of those accused of laundering money from the 2016 multibillion-dollar Bitfinex exchange hack, will remain in custody while the investigation into the case continues. His wife, also accused, managed to get out on bail after paying USD 3 million.

The Central Bank of Jamaica is preparing to launch its digital currency (CBDC) this year. Prime Minister Andrew Holness hopes that, in five years, 70% of its population adopts the so-called dollar Jamaican. Meanwhile, in Russia, the Ministry of Economy is evaluating allowing Bitcoin mining in regions where there is a surplus of electrical energy.

If you want to know the meaning of several words of the terminology of the crypto world, you can consult them in the extensive Glossary of CriptoNoticias.

Advertising