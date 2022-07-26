Bukele says he will buy El Salvador’s debt “in advance” that expires until 2025

He affirmed that this Tuesday he will send to the Legislative Assembly two bills to “ensure” funds with which he can buy bonds until 2025.

Without explaining where he got the funds from, President Nayib Bukele assured this Tuesday, through his Twitter account, that he will buy his own debt “in advance”, including that which expires until 2025.

For this, he stated that he will send two bills to the Legislative Assembly this day to ensure that they have the funds available to “make a transparent, public and voluntary purchase offer to all holders of debt bonds from 2023 to 2025 at the price of market”.

His announcement comes at a time when El Salvador’s bonds or debt papers are considered “garbage” in the international market, since the value of each of them has fallen by half as investor confidence has been reduced. that the country can afford them.

Salvadoran bonds continue to lose value in the financial market

The Salvadoran bond 2025, for example, had a value of $65 for every $100 invested a year ago, but now it is worth half, that is, $30.

The 2023 bond, which is the closest to pay and has a debt of $800 million, was worth $98 in August 2021 and now its price has reached $65. It has been until today that it began to rise in price to $73.

In this regard, the economist Tatiana Marroquín explained this financial operation: “The Salvadoran State wants to buy its own debt, that is, not to pay who it owes, but to buy the bond (which is currently worth very little). With this action it could save money , but he would be breaching his commitment to pay according to what was established,” he tweeted.

According to Marroquín, despite the fact that the operation is legal, this only demonstrates a liquidity crisis, contrary to what Bukele assures. “This, contrary to what they express, is not a sign of liquidity capacity to pay but rather an inability to honor debt according to what is established,” added the professional.

El Salvador’s risk of default increased by almost 10% in just one month

“It is another sign of financial disorder and it is not the way for the country to stabilize its finances in the medium term and these can be an instrument of social and economic development,” he added.

In the last year, at least three risk rating agencies (Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s) have lowered the country’s credit rating due to its high debt and Bukele’s concentration of power.

El Salvador is, today, the country with the highest credit risk in Latin America, only surpassed by Venezuela.