Bukele says that in nine days they arrested more than 6,000 gang members in El Salvador | News Univision Latin America

With the 6,000 detainees, plus the 16,000 gang members who were already incarcerated before the murderous escalation, the country has about 22,000 members of these criminal groups in prisonssaid the president when swearing in 1,450 new members of the army at the Military School, in western San Salvador.
To the 22,000 gang members “we have them without mats, sleeping on the floor, overcrowded (and) with two meal times”said Bukele, who censored the criticism made of him by humanitarian organizations at the local and international level for alleged human rights violations.
In another act in which he swore in 205 new police officers in a barracks in the southeast of San Salvador, Bukele took the opportunity to send a message to the gangs in the face of rumors that, due to the massive capture operations, they intend to “take revenge” on the honest population by random.
If they commit an act of revenge “there will not be (or) a meal time in prisons (…) I swear to God that you will not eat a rice, and we will see how long they lastand I don’t care what international organizations say,” he emphasized.
After insisting to the gangs that “there are only two paths: jail or death,” Bukele recommended that they not resist arrest because in jail “they are going to live and they are going to have food (in) two courses and without chicken.”
Bukele orders the construction of a prison to confine thousands of gang members
Also, the president announced that ordered the construction of a maximum security prison to begin with capacity for 20,000 gang members.
For the ruler, the phenomenon of the gangs is “a social fabric that is difficult to break” and that is why “curing” the country of the scourge “is like curing a body with metastatic cancer.”
On March 27, Congress, at the request of Bukele, decreed a month-long state of emergency to curb gang violence by granting powers to the police and the army.
El Salvador closed 2021 with a homicide rate of 18 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official data.