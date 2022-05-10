Bukele shows models of Bitcoin City and the new El Pacífico airport

“Bitcoin City is doing very well,” President Nayib Bukele wrote when revealing the models that show a preview of how the Bitcoin City project will be integrated, in the area of ​​the Conchagua volcano, an offer that he announced in November 2021 during the closing of the ninth Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (Labitconf).

This Monday the president published on his Twitter account photographs of the distribution of the constructions planned within this project.



Bukele celebrated that the architectural projection shows “reference points and everything, and the airport”, whose individual demo shows the design of the El Pacífico International Airport, which will have an area of ​​11,755 square meters on the first floor where areas of customs, migration, baggage and other services; and 3,855 square meters on the second floor where restaurants, terraces and other types of commerce will be located.

Demo of El Pacífico International Airport.Courtesy

In November, the president told a group of international “bitcoiners” that “in Bitcoin City we will have digital and technological education. Geothermal energy for the entire city and efficient and sustainable public transport”, and tax benefits for investors.