Bukele to Miley: “The system is going to try to stop him”

Presidential candidate as well as President Bukele, licensed from El Salvador, details his conversation with Argentina’s new president

Nayib BukeleAs a candidate for re-election to the presidency of the ruling Nuevas Ideas party, and at the same time president with license, despite the fact that all this is against the Constitution, organized a digital “space” on Wednesday night Where he shared his views. Perspectives on various topics related to Latin America and its politics in El Salvador.

More than 18,000 listeners participated on the social network X; One of them, identified as Carolina, asked him what he thought about the new Argentina’s President, Javier MileyWho took office on 10 December under the La Libertad Avanza party.

“When President Xavier Milley was elected I spoke to him to congratulate him. For a congratulations that usually last two or three minutes we spoke on the phone for more than half an hour .He gave me a very comprehensive explanation of the problems he has faced.”Bukele spoke about that relationship with the Argentine president.

You can read. Bukele criticizes the interests of the 2030 Agenda and attacks the IACHR

The Salvadoran politician told Miley in conversation, “I told him privately and now I say it publicly, he faces a very, very big and very, very difficult challenge.”

Regarding the South American country’s difficult economic situation facing hyperinflation, Bukele commented that “One of the biggest challenges facing (Miley) is the scale of the economic problem that Argentina has. Immense, foreign exchange shortage, a kind of time bomb”.

And then he compared the scene unfolding before Miley to the one that Bukele himself faced when he assumed the presidency in 2019: “The other problem is that they will soon realize, as happened to us in El Salvador, regardless of their policies, because in some I may agree and in others I may not; (that) they face a system that Whoever does not agree will be punished.”

Miley faces major economic challenges in Argentina. / Photo EDH Archive

“So he could be the president, the person with the most important position politically; but there’s going to be a Congress, a judicial body, a Constitutional Court, I don’t know what the Constitutional Court is called there, and he’s “We are going to face political realities. Just like we faced in the first two years of our government, where we wanted to do A but the system forced us to do B, or returned us to B.”Described the Salvadoran candidate.

However, Bukele has taken control of three organs of state during his administration. Since his New Ideas Party had the majority in the Legislative Assembly, the first action, on May 1, 2021, was to dismiss the then Attorney General and judges of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Chamber, and appoint other relevant officials of his choice Was. ,

Bukele explained this to Miley “I told him I wish him the best, I wish him all the best, I hope he can overcome the obstacles, both of reality and of the system, that are trying to stop him. “The system won’t let him bring about the change he wants to bring.”

He also warned that “In an economy as fragile and large as Argentina’s, a bad decision can be very costly”So the Albiceleste president must be prepared for “Face the cost“About the decisions he took, said the Salvadoran politician.

The re-election that Bukele is seeking is against at least six articles of the constitutionBut this topic was not addressed in this digital space on the social network X.