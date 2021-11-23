Bulgaria, bus crashes and catches fire on the border with Macedonia: 45 die, even 12 children

At least 45 people, including 12 children, I’m death after a bus crashed and has caught fire on the highway of Struma, in Bulgaria western. The incident occurred around 3 am near the village of Bosnek, 40 kilometers south of Sofia, the commissioner specified Nilolay Nikolov, head of the disaster relief service, adding that “seven passengers were rescued“. According to the Bulgarian newspaper Start, it’s about a 17 year old girl and six adults who were accompanied to Pigrov’s hospital with severe burns, but I’m out of danger. The bus was registered in North Macedonia and was carrying 52 tourists returning from Turkey. Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani he told reporters that the group was returning to the capital Skopje from a trip to Istanbul.

According to what was reported by the Russian editorial staff of the Bbc, an official from the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior said that “it is not clear whether the bus caught fire and then crashed or was engulfed in flames after the crash,” but it appears that the vehicle hit a highway barrier. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev he went to the scene of the accident and expressed his condolences for all his compatriots. He also spoke to one of the survivors who told him the passengers they were sleeping when the sound of an explosion woke them up. “He and the other six survivors have broken bus windows and they managed to escape and save themselves, ”Zaev told Bulgarian media. The official minister of regional development Violetova announced that a check will be carried out in the area of ​​the accident: “This morning a working group and representatives of the ministry and the agency of Infrastructure roads will be sent to the site, ”he said. Bogdan Milchev, from the Bulgarian Road Safety Institute, confirmed that the national transport system “does not meet the minimum safety requirements”.