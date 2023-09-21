Bull Dogs fight back, but lose to Floyd Central in 4 sets

Although there were no wins in either battle with Floyd County powerhouses the last two nights, the Columbus North volleyball team is feeling good about the direction it is going.

North took a set from Floyd Central on Wednesday after losing two of three sets at New Albany on Tuesday. The Bull Dogs took the second set but could not maintain the momentum, losing 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14.

“We had some moments in New Albany,” North coach Jenna Ortega said. “They have a good team, but there were a lot of unforced errors from our side. We could have done better.

“This whole (Wednesday) night was better than what we were playing,” he said. “It’s good to finally see them come out here and play like they know how to play. “I am very pleased with it.”

The Bull Dogs (9-9) led 5-2 in the first set and were within 9-8 before the Highlanders (14-8) fell back. The second set went back and forth with seven lead changes before North’s Morgan Osborne scored the final two points to tie the match at one set apiece.

The third set was tied 9-9 before Floyd Central took control. After this, Highlanders took a 15-6 lead in the fourth set and won the match.

Kennedy Horn led the Bull Dogs with 16 kills and a solo block and two assists. Reese Edwards recorded 27 assists, Osborn had 12 digs and Allie Wetschurak had three aces.

Also for North, Karen Dutro had nine kills and a solo block and an assist. Roselyn Venegas added two aces.

“I think tonight we were even more scrappy than we’ve been lately and we finally came out as one,” Ortega said. “I know we lost, but sometimes, these things help us build up and refocus on what we need to work on.”