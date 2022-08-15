‘Bullet Train’: 10 hidden winks in Brad Pitt’s action movie

The film, directed by David Leitch, has Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock in its cast. We explain the references that appear in it.

Bullet Train, the new action movie by Brad Pitt, has already arrived in theaters. The film, based on the novel Mary Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, features David Leitch behind the scenes and follows an assassin on a mission aboard a bullet train. The problem? There are more like him aboard the vehicle with the same goal. Knowing that Leitch, the same behind John Wick (A Good Day to Kill) Y Dead Pool 2, is the director, spectacular fights, action and violence are the order of the day in the film. But Bullet Train It also has some hidden references. For example: Ryan Reynolds’ cameo and the ‘easter-egg’ of Percy Jackson. So that you have them all controlled, we tell you the 10 hidden winks of Bullet Train:

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Brad Pitt is the protagonist of Bullet Train and Sandra Bullock also appears in the film, albeit in a smaller role. The two collaborated earlier this year on The Lost City, the romantic adventure comedy starring Bullock. In it, Pitt has a funny little cameo. Interestingly, both actors connected thanks to the fact that they have the same hairdresser. “I didn’t call him, I didn’t even talk to Brad,” Bullock told CB. “Brad and I have the same hairdresser, who does our hair in our movies.. Her name is Janine Rath-Thompson. She was doing Pitt’s hair in Bullet Train and he said, ‘Can you call Sandy and have her do this movie?’ He never called me. So I talked to him through Janine. And so when I agreed to do it, I talked to Janine about getting Brad to do this movie. So, Janine Rath-Thompson is the one who led our work.”

From Brad Pitt’s stunt double to directing him

Bullet Train It’s not the first movie David Leitch Y Brad Pitt they do together. Before making his directorial debut with John Wick (A Good Day to Kill)Leitch worked as a stunt double and was Pitt’s in a few movies like Fight Club and Troy.

Ryan Reynolds cameo

Do you remember the cameo of Brad Pitt in Dead Pool 2? The actor brings to life Vanisher in the Merc with a Mouth sequel to Ryan Reynolds. Due to the nature of the character, whose power is invisibility, Pitt’s face is only seen for a few seconds in the film, which he directed. David Leitch. And it seems that the interpreter has collected the favor in Bullet Trainas Reynolds has a brief cameo in the film.

Channing Tatum cameo

The thing is about cameos. In addition to Reynolds, Channing Tatum also appears briefly on Bullet Train. Tatum is the co-star of The lost Cityfilm in which it is Brad Pitt the one with a cameo.

Logan Lerman and the nod to Percy Jackson

Another of the appearances to take into account Bullet Train is that of Logan Lerman, who plays one of the few travelers on the train who is not a murderer. His role is that of the son of White Death (Michael Shannon), a crime lord. One of the characters, seeing Lerman’s, affirms that he looks like Percy, one of the protagonists of the children’s series Thomas and his friends. Those who enjoyed the movies of Percy Jackson You will have quickly found the reference: Lerman brought the protagonist to life in the saga in the films Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters.

Thomas and his friends

Bullet Train sometimes refers to the series Thomas and his friendsa British animated children’s fiction with locomotives as protagonists.

The director’s cameo

David Leitchdirector of Bullet Train, has a cameo in the film. Specifically, the director plays victim 17who dies in a car explosion.

Bad Bunny’s real name

Bullet Train It represents the debut as an actor of the singer Bad Bunny, but in the credits you will not find him with that nickname. In the film he appears with his real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

Mary Beetle

The name of the character Sandra Bullock in Bullet Train it is Mary Beetlethe title of the novel written by Kotaro Isaka on which the film is based.