‘Bullet Train’: 10 winks you may not have seen in Brad Pitt’s movie

Perhaps you did not notice these curiosities in ‘Bullet Train’, the new action movie starring Brad Pitt.

Bullet Train, the new action movie from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2Atomic), premiered on August 3 in Mexican movie theaters. In addition to iconic fight scenes between Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny, this film has some winks. Based on the novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka and featuring an all-star cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock, Bullet train follows five assassins aboard a moving Japanese bullet train who discover that their missions have something in common.

The lost City

Brad Pitt plays Ladybug and at the end of the movie we see Sandra Bullock, who is his boss and has communicated with him during his mission. The two collaborated earlier this year on The Lost City, a romantic comedy starring Bullock. In it, Pitt made a small cameo. Both actors have the same stylist, Janine Rath.Thompson. In an interview with CB, Bullock recounted that he spoke to her stylist and asked if he could call the actress to appear in the film.

The briefcase code

The code of the briefcase for which all the protagonists fight to the death is 805, the release date of the film: August 5.

Mary Beetle

Sandra Bullock’s character’s name in Bullet Train is Maria Beetle, the title of the novel written by Kōtarō Isaka on which the film is based.

Thomas and his friends

The film is a reference to the British children’s series Thomas and Friends.in which a group of train friends live on an island.



Ryan Reynolds

Brad Pitt He made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 2, a film also directed by David Leitch. The Oscar-winning actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood played the invisible mutant Vanisher, for which he only made a small cameo, the briefest in his film career. Now it was the turn of the actor who gave life to the antihero Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, to make a small appearance in Bullet Train.



channing tatum

In addition to Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum also made a brief cameo in Bullet Train. Tatum is also starring in The lost City.



Bad Bunny’s real name

This film represents the cinematographic debut of the Puerto Rican singer bad bunnybut in the credits his artistic name does not appear, but his real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

David Leitch cameo

Leitch he had a cameo in the film. You saw it? interprets to victim 17who dies in a car explosion.