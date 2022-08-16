Bullet Train (2022): A hilarious and wacky puzzler packed with unbridled action

‘Bullet train’ is the latest film starring Brad Pitt and directed by his friend David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Y Dead Pool 2). An action film that has come to refresh this hot summer with that runaway action and that irreverent and (at times) absurd humor.

Before going into details, here is the trailer for Bullet train’

The plot of this film is very simple: Ladybug (Brad Pitt) must board the bullet train in Tokyo, steal a briefcase and get off at the first stop. Easy, too easy. A job that has come to him by rebound, since his partner Carver has fallen ill and he will have to replace him.

Despite the simplicity of the premise, the story unfolds like an elaborate puzzle in which each piece is of great importance so we can see the whole picture. Nothing happens arbitrarily, everything has an explanation and we will see it.

Having Brad Pitt as the protagonist, we might think that he is the one who ‘distributes the cod’ in this film, but that is not the case. This proposal gives us an ensemble cast that has memorable moments and that shows, as happened with John Wick, that with a few well-drawn brushstrokes incredible characters can be created.

The film, from the beginning, makes it clear to us that Japan as a backdrop is not just a pretty setting: it is the country of manga and that is going to show in some action scenes worthy of the best anime and unlikely characters although believable like the ones that swarm through some of his OVAs or movies.

One reference that popped into my head after the first half hour of ‘Bullet Train’ was ‘Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds’ or any other tape Guy Ritchie either Quentin Tarantino. A type of cinema in which violence is rampant with such naturalness that it makes the viewer play down the importance of the scene in which a character bleeds to death by severing his carotid artery.

The mixture of humor, action and violence is another key of Ritchie’s cinema, along with those elegant and eccentric gangsters that inhabit his filmography. Leitch embraces that and takes it one step further. with histrionic moments that will make us laugh out loud. Like cartoon characters, its protagonists will embrace excess and make it their own to create characters that border on caricature.

The scene between the Hornet and Ladybug is hilarious in its ending and it is another great example of the way in which violence has been carried out in this film.

It shows that the entire cast had a great time filming ‘Bullet train’ because they are outstanding. Aaron Taylor Johnson Y Brian Tyree Henry (Like ‘Mandarina’ and ‘Limón’ respectively) they are sweet and the chemistry between these brothers is excellent. Joey King as ‘Prince’ is luxurious, even bad bunnywho plays this character that looks like something out of a movie Robert Rodriguezdoes a great job.

Michael Shannon, Hiroyuji Sanada, Andrew Kōji, there is a long list of actors and actresses that make up this film that deserve mention. I was glad to see Karen Fukuhara (“The Boys”) or my dear Hiro Nakamura from ‘Heroes’ (Masi Oka).

As a lover of action and martial arts movies, when I found out that Andrew Koji was part of the cast I was happy, since I am a big fan of the series ‘warrior’ of which he is the protagonist. Although I have felt the same disappointment that I felt when I saw the role of Scott Adkins in ‘Expendables 2’. A martial artist who is a great actor wasted on tape. Seeing Koji distributing tow would have been the icing on the cake.

And speaking of the action, I have nothing bad to say about it since it lives up to what is expected of David Leitch. All filmed with taste and care that allows us to see every movement of each character involved..

Choreographies that are at the same level as the views in the filmography of this filmmaker and that are shown even more visceral when taking place in such a small place like a train car.

The visual aspect of ‘Bullet train’ is also something very powerful and eye-catching with excessive use of color, which helps to sweeten the violence. I want to emphasize the moment of the flashback about the rise of ‘The White Plague’ that seems shot by Zack Snyder himself.

conclusion

I loved the proposal by David Leitch and Brad Pitt and ‘Bullet train’ is called to be the movie of the summer. A pure entertainment that will get us more than a smile for a script full of crazy moments, exaggerated with agile and acid dialogues.

Did someone say McGuffin? Although the briefcase becomes that element, it is so irrelevant that we almost cease to care once we have gotten on the train and 20 minutes of footage have passed.

References to the style of other filmmakers is more than evident (Tarantino, Ritchie, Rodríguez or Snyder) and that enriches ‘Bullet train’.

The cast is unleashed and that benefits the movie since they manage to defend strident characters with whom it may seem difficult to empathize.

Action movie lovers will enjoy this feature film from start to finish and its plot fits perfectly without leaving any loose ends. Nothing happens by chance in ‘Bullet train’.

Beware of the cameos that are very funnydespite the fact that the trailers already ruined Sandra Bullock’s.

A very important role is played by music and I want to highlight that Japanese version of ‘Holding out for a hero’ by Bonnie Tyler.

Run to the cinema to see ‘Bullet train’You won’t regret seeing it on the big screen.

Greetings and be happy.