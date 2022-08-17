Bullet Train, actors and characters: who is who in Bullet Train | FAME

“Bullet Train” (“Bullet train” in Spanish) is a film based on the novel “Maria Beetle” of the Japanese writer, Kōtarō Isaka. This action thriller follows five assassins who, after meeting on a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Moriok, discover that their individual tasks are intertwined.

The production of the film directed by David Leitch began in October 2020 in Los Angeles and filming began on November 16 of the same year. Therefore, its premiere is scheduled for August 5, 2022.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock lead the spectacular cast of “’Bullet Train”, which includes actors like Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bad Bunny. But who’s who in the new movie?

WHO’S WHO IN “BULLET TRAIN”?

1. Brad Pitt is Ladybug

Ladybug is the nickname of an unscrupulous contract killer with a bit of bad luck who must obtain a briefcase on board a train leaving Tokyo. Although he does not intend to leave the criminal life he wants to avoid violence, however, when other assassins interfere in his mission he will have no choice but to return to his old methods.

Brad Pitt as Ladybug in the long-awaited movie “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

2. Sandra Bullock is Maria Beetle

Maria Beetle is Ladybug’s boss and the person who gives her the mission involving the bullet train to Moriok. Regularly, Sandra Bullock’s character in “Bullet Train” only remotely communicates with Ladybug.

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

3. Joey King is The Prince

The actress known for starring in “The Kissing Booth” plays The Prince, a British assassin who poses as a high school student. In Kōtarō Isaka’s novel she is a ruthless hit man.

Joey King as The Prince in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

4. Andrew Koji as Yūichi Kimura

In the book on which this action thriller is based, Yuichi Kimura is a former assassin seeking revenge for his son being in a coma after being thrown from a building by another young man.

Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

5. Zazie Beetz is Hornet

Zazie Beetz plays Hornet, another of the killers from “Bullet Train” who sneaks onto the train posing as a worker to find Ladybug. The trailer shows her why they call her “Hornet”.

Zazie Beetz as Hornet in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

6. Bad Bunny is The Wolf

Bad Bunny is in charge of interpreting The Wolf/ El Loboa Mexican criminal who, in addition to trying to seize Ladybug’s briefcase, wants to take revenge on him for ruining his life, as he says in one of the film’s trailers.

Bad Bunny as The Wolf in “Bullet Train” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

These are the actors and characters that complete the cast of “Bullet Train”: