“Bullet Train”, Bad Bunny’s film where he will fight Brad Pitt: this will be his film debut | Cinema and series

Among the most anticipated releases of 2022 we have “Bullet Train”, a film directed by David Leitch and that arrives as Bad Bunny’s film debut.

