“Bullet Train”, Bad Bunny’s film where he will fight Brad Pitt: this will be his film debut | Cinema and series

Among the most anticipated releases of 2022 we have “Bullet Train”, a film directed by David Leitch and that arrives as Bad Bunny’s film debut.

The action-comedy is inspired by the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle and stars a renowned cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad BunnyAndrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

What is “Bullet Train” about?

As for the synopsis of “Bullet Train”, Brad Pitt plays an expert assassin who wants to retire, so as his last mission his boss Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) sends him on a curious mission: pick up a briefcase from a train that is heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. With other assassins on board, they all discover that their missions are connected.

Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”. Photo: Sony

“Bullet Train” is directed by director and stunt coordinator David Leitchknown for having participated in films such as “John Wick”, “Atomic blonde”, “Deadpool 2″ and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”.

Joey King in “Bullet Train”. Photo: Sony

The script is written by Zak Olkewicz, adapting the novel by Kotaro Isaka. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters from August 5, 2022. In Peru it can be seen from the 4th of the same month.