Bullet Train: Brad Pitt stars in the ingenious first trailer for his new film

Less and less is missing for a new arrival of Brad Pitt to the big screen. The popular actor will be the protagonist of Bullet Train, a particular action film that will bring him together for the first time with Sandra Bullock. In the last few hours, the project released a first preview that, in a very original way, shows the interpreter immersed in history.

The thirty-second video is actually an advertising spot that presents the benefits of the train in which the plot of the film will take place. There, a voiceover refers to the comforts of this new transport system, which prioritizes speed and comfort for all its passengers. After that, the acronym SNL appears, short for Nippon Speed ​​Line, the name by which the famous train will be known. Then yes, The image of Pitt appears, beaten and looking at the Sun, accompanied by a phrase that ensures: “If you offer peace to the world, the world will return that peace to you.” Next, the date of March 2 announces the day chosen to present the trailer long duration of the project.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock on the set of Bullet Train Grosby-Group

Bullet Train is the new action movie in which Brad He will be accompanied by Sandra Bullock. The plot revolves around a trip in which five dangerous contract killers will coincide: all on the same train. There, the objectives of each one will begin to mix, which will generate a bloody fight among all the characters. However, as everyone progresses through their missions, they will discover that all the cases have one link in common.

The film features an impressive cast: alongside Pitt and Bullock, there are also Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, and bad bunny. The singer, who has already performed in fast and furious 9 and in Narcos: Mexicowill have several important scenes in the film, including one in which he will face the protagonist hand-to-hand.

Bad Bunny will be with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train twitter @badbunnynet

This feature film is one of the strong premieres of 2022, and its manager, David Leitch, is today one of the most prominent names in Hollywood. Leitch collaborated in directing John Wick, and his first opera was Atomicin 2017. The following year, he premiered Dead Pool 2 and, in 2019, he had a major box office success with the direction of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shawfirst spin-off of the long-standing franchise. After Bullet Trainthe director already has a new confirmed title, the film Fast and Loosein which Will Smith will play a dangerous criminal who loses his memory.

On the other hand, Pitt has other important releases in the coming months. In a few weeks, he will hit theaters The lost City, an adventure in which he will also share the screen with Bullock. On this occasion, she will do it with Daniel Radcliffe and channing tatum. Following that title, he will star in Babylon, the new feature film Damian Chazelle (author of La La Land). Although the story is still a mystery, it is known that it will take place in the last days of silent Hollywood, together with the beginning of sound films. In this project, the interpreter will act accompanied by Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Flea and Spike Jonze.