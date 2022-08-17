Bullet Train, by Kotaro Isaka – The Pleasure of Reading

It may seem that Kotaro Isaka is a newcomer to this literature and has been lucky, since his novel “Bullet Train” has recently premiered its adaptation in theaters with great repercussion due to the appearance of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in its cast. . But nothing further. Kotaro, this law graduate who made a living as a systems engineer, has been writing exclusively for more than twenty years with great success. His work has been awarded the most important prizes in literature within the country of the rising sun. With more than twenty novels and endless stories, it is not the first time that his stories come to life on the big screen, many of them have already been made into movies before. A clear example of how big the world is today, and a shame that Americans continue to be the catalyst when it comes to discovering authors of this stature.

Kotaro Isaka moves between the black novel, the mystery and the thriller, demonstrating in this story a great domain when handling these genres. Its plot does not falter at any time, keeping us in suspense during the five hundred and twenty-two pages that will be very short due to the succession of its brief chapters. Overflowing with action scenes, it is gratifying how exciting they are as well as believable, despite the fact that the action takes place aboard the train that gives the title its name. On the screen it is easier to follow and get excited about the action scenes, because of “a picture is worth a thousand words”, but Isaka will get us out of that prejudice, because he shows great mastery when it comes to exposing these scenes, and is that through them we realize how hardened the author is in telling stories. More difficult when the entire plot takes place on a stage as small and limited as a train, where there is neither space to develop these scenes, nor the usual intimacy so as not to arouse suspicion from the rest of the passengers. A difficult scenario to narrate these events. One more aspect of which our author ends up leaving with a note. Another matter that the author has solved in a very original way is to title each chapter with the name of the character who stars in the action that takes place, being able to compare the two points of view of the same event from the position of each of the participants. Heading, next to the name, the drawing of the train and indicating in it the wagon or wagons where the action takes place.

Through a trip we see how five assassins coincide in a train that departs from Tokyo to Morioka, which will make some intermediate stops. A trip of no more than seven hours in which these characters will have to interact much to their dismay, since their different missions, initially without having anything to do with each other, are related more than everyone involved would like.

Despite being a choral cast, we could say that Nanao, a pressing bad luck killer, is the one who bears the most weight in the plot. He is the one with whom we will empathize the most due to the humanity that the author attributes to him for that philosophy of his that if something can go wrong, it will. Whose mission is to steal a suitcase and get off at the next station. Showing us that his misfortune will increasingly complicate such an apparently easy task. But in reality all the characters will be nice to us despite the trade with which they earn their living. And it is that all of them, very different from each other, are charismatic or endearing. A clear example is Limón, an exaggerated fan of the children’s series “Thomas and his friends” and whose unlikely conversations revolve around this series. Well, I have to admit that we don’t all like him, a fourteen-year-old teenager, nicknamed “the Prince” is the paradigm of the psychopath endowed with an intelligence as extraordinary as his cruelty; this will be very bad for us.

The whole story is seasoned with an acid sense of humor and with extraordinary dialogues, with surprising twists that will not give us respite and we will not be able to stop reading. On the back cover we read that this story could be a delicious cross between Tarantino and the Coen brothers. I agree in part. To me it seemed more like a story written by Tarantino and directed by Guy Ritchie, because we find his characters covered with a patina of cynicism and hooliganism worthy of those who appear in the latter’s films.

I haven’t seen its film adaptation yet, partly because when we like a book so much we make it our own, and it scares me to see what they’ve done with it; to move away from the preconceived idea that I have made. I have already seen the distribution of it on social networks, and there we already found the first problem. Not because it is a wrong casting, despite the fact that most of the actors are Western, or have changed the sex of the characters, but because of the change of role or point of view that they have given each one of them, causing that in the adaptation the subtle aspects that give it personality in the novel remain in the inkwell or change its plot line. Obviously I will end up succumbing, or later I will not be able to criticize the film without arguments.

One of the most exciting, entertaining and fun books I have ever read and which I hope will serve as a cover letter for the rest of the bibliography of this great author to be published in our country, because I am dying to discover the rest of his work.