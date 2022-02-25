Bullet train: plot, cast, premiere, everything we know about the new Brad Pitt movie | Sandra Bullock | Aaron Taylor Johnson | Michael Shannon | Cinema and series

Bullet train joins Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock for the first time on screen, and promises to be one of the biggest new movies in 2022 (this year we’ll also see another one with them, but Pitt plays a supporting role). Directed by David Leitchresponsible for Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the tape It is based on Maria Beetle, a popular Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka.

What is Bullet Train about?

The action revolves around five assassins boarding the same bullet train in Japan. and they soon realize that their missions are interrelated. Everything gets complicated when they discover that they have the same objective: to end the life of one of the passengers. This will lead to a lot of explosive fight scenes and maximum tension as the train speeds towards its final destination with nowhere to hide and no way out.

Who accompanies Pitt in the cast?

Bullet train was written by Zak Olkewicz, and Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua are producing. Together with Pitt, the cast is completed Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Masi Oka, Zazie Beetz and singer BadBunny.

This year we will see Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock twice, in a tape of him and one of hers. Photo: Sada.

Director David Leitch used to be Brad Pitt’s stunt double

The director of Bullet Train, David Leitch, He began his career as a stunt double and for a long time was Brad Pitt’s stuntman in some of his biggest hits like Fight Club and Troy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch was asked about his previous work as a stunt double for Brad and how his relationship has evolved now that he manages the Hollywood star.

“It was surreal. There were a lot of times on set where he would sit me down and say, ‘That’s Brad Pitt! ‘ We have a relationship and a friendship because of the movies we made together. It was great to get back into this new relationship where I grew up as an artist, he grew up as an artist, and we’re doing something that builds on both of our strengths. It is something special that you have not seen from him or from me, ”said the director of the film about it.

Bullet Train director David Leitch began his career as a stunt double, and for a while he was Brad Pitt’s. Photo: Collinder.

Bullet train release date

The film will hit theaters on July 15, 2022. Filming began in 2020, but the release date was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Bullet train official teaser