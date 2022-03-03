Bullet Train presents a crazy and wild trailer with a Brad Pitt unleashed on a bullet train

The latest action movie craze to hit theaters this 2022 is Bullet Trainthe new movie David Leitchdirector of Atomic or Deadpool 2, with a histrionic and funny Brad Pitt as the main protagonist. This is demonstrated by a first trailer that you can see on these lines and that presents us with a group of five assassins who must fulfill an objective inside a bullet train running through modern Japan. All this through a thriller of wild action and wild humor that we can enjoy the next July 22only in movie theaters.

A Brad Pitt unleashed in modern Japan

“A cinematic event, Bullet Train is a fun and wacky action thriller from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Brad Pitt leads a cast of diverse and eclectic assassins – all connected by conflicting goals – on a non-stop journey through modern Japan. official description from a movie based on the best-selling novel Mary Beetle from Kotarou Isaka and that will soon see the light of day as an action film with an overwhelming visual style.

And it is that Brad Pitt promises to star in an action thriller in the purest John Wick style by Keanu Reeves, although elevating his staging to the maximum power thanks to unrestrained action and a touch of humor from the filmmaker responsible for the sequel to Marvel’s loudmouth mercenary. Beyond Brad Pitt As the main star, the film has other names such as Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and the singer Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train from sony pictures will be released in Spain next July 22, 2022just a week after its arrival in theaters in the United States.

Source | sony pictures