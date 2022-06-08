Bullet Train Reveals Missing Star: Sandra Bullock

August will have important premieres for the cinema, one of them is Bullet Train. East action thriller will be in charge of bringing together two heavyweights for the second time this year, Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock. Thanks to the new trailer for the film, Sandra’s character is finally revealed.

This story directed by David Leitchresponsible for Deadpool 2, is based on the novel Mary Beetle of Kotaro Isaka and counts as a murderer with a significant share of bad luck, which is codenamed ladybug (Brad Pitt), boards a bullet train in search of his mission, the problem is that he will meet other professional assassins: Prince (JoeyKing), tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree-Henry) and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Also inside this speedy train is kimura (Andrew Koji), a father seeking revenge after Prince put his son in a coma.

All the assassins that will meet on the bullet train.

Initially Bullet Train had to its credit Lady Gagabut due to scheduling problems with House of Gucci, the artist had to leave the project. Shortly after it was learned that Sony Pictures had hired Sandra Bullock to fill the vacancy left by the singer of Born this Way.

To prepare the public, Sony released a new trailer, which shows that sandra it will become in Mary Beetlethe one in charge of pulling the strings and being the boss of Brad’s character.

The trailer shows that ladybug has an important mission, entrusted by Mary, which consists of pick up a briefcase and move it from Tokyo to Kyoto. The situation seems simple, but it is not, since other mercenaries are transported in the vehicle and worse yet, at one of the stations awaits a group of assassins called the white death. The trailer is also responsible for demonstrating the good combination of action and humor that Bullet Train will have.

In addition to Brad Pitt and the “killer” stars, the film also has in its cast Masi Oka (Heroes), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Logan Lerman (fury), Hiroyuki Sanada (The last Samurai), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) and BadBunny.

Bullet Train will be released in theaters next August 5.

