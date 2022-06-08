Entertainment

Bullet Train Reveals Missing Star: Sandra Bullock

Photo of James James10 mins ago
August will have important premieres for the cinema, one of them is Bullet Train. East action thriller will be in charge of bringing together two heavyweights for the second time this year, Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock. Thanks to the new trailer for the film, Sandra’s character is finally revealed.

This story directed by David Leitchresponsible for Deadpool 2, is based on the novel Mary Beetle of Kotaro Isaka and counts as a murderer with a significant share of bad luck, which is codenamed ladybug (Brad Pitt), boards a bullet train in search of his mission, the problem is that he will meet other professional assassins: Prince (JoeyKing), tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree-Henry) and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Also inside this speedy train is kimura (Andrew Koji), a father seeking revenge after Prince put his son in a coma.

