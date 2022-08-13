“Bullet Train” Review: Happy Ladybug

In The Lost City, a frayed copy of Behind the Green Heart, Sandra Bullock saved the project’s furniture because, for a few minutes, Brad Pitt appeared to help her. The Nee brothers’ film avoided total disaster thanks to a long and irreproachable cameo by Achilles of Troy. With him an evidence was imposed; one would have to go back to the times of the cinema of the 40s and 50s, to find an actor of his quality, someone whose presence makes even the least innocuous banality sustainable. To endorse his talent, it would be enough to compare his doing with something similar. For example, here too, in Bullet Train, Sandra Bullock has an episodic presence, fortunately shorter but no less revealing. Bullock, more than returning her favor, could have killed the film if he had been given time. It is known that she shot more but Leitch, who although he is not a great filmmaker, has a job to spare, cut as much as she could. Bullock, with her false complexion of an old adolescent, with the apathy of one who stretches his skin until her face is erased, represents the opposite of Pitt. One thing is prestige; another, fame. But even less relevant, and with it the lost city comes full circle, is the inexpressive advertising cameo of Channing Tatum, the model, dancer and actor with a slight footprint.

The point is that, in Bullet Train, with metalanguage or without it, and with winks, cameos, friends and other troops enrolled to excite the mnemonic capacity of freakies of a long time and little science, the fact that its premiere bursts, rules and dominates in a definitely strange summer for the movie billboard. In this 2022 there are weeks of a lot and there are many days of almost nothing. There are good titles that are released in secret and bad ones that are in every corner. In that landscape of desolation and heat, Bullet Train reigns; almost everyone wants to see it.

With his desire to be more Tarantino than Tarantino and with his belief in possession of the keys to excess-friendly cinephilia, David Leitch stumbles twice: he is tolerant of hyper-violence and too benevolent with male chauvinism. We are told that David Leitch is a film director, stunt coordinator, second unit director, stuntman, producer and actor (Wikipedia sic) and what is said reveals what awaits us here. From the outset, Leitch makes it clear that he is not trying to imprint his own imprint on the film. His style book, if he has one, is not looking for a singular voice but a loud voice, which can be heard a lot and from a distance.

With Bullet Train Leitch has found the ideal loudspeaker. With the script taken from the novel by Kotaro Isaka, the film goes from less to more. The initial hesitations, the excess of blood and death begin to change tone and rhyme when Mariquita -that is the nickname of the killer played by Brad Pitt-, takes over the situation and imposes her caricature. The cruel becomes grotesque and the exaltation of violence and cruelty is seasoned with coarse salt. The puppet assumes everything, purifies everything. To get out of this trip unscathed, the director of Deadpool 2 and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, has two very meritorious tricks. A good cast, with a Pitt who improves as his face is crushed, and a novelistic entanglement that uses the old formula of Agatha Christie and the subverted Japonisms of Kill Bill. Thus, those five murderers on board a train in a fight of all against all and all against all, is discovered as an ingenious and empty entertainment that complies with the old axiom. Ever since the Lumières filmed a train, movies set on a track have rarely derailed. Leitch’s doesn’t make it at the box office and, as things stand, it’s not going to do badly with critics either. It is not the best of the year but this summer, succeeding succeeds.