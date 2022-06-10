‘Bullet Train’: Sony releases the final trailer for the long-awaited film with Brad Pitt | FAME

The new action movie from Sony Pictures, Bullet Train, has just released its final trailer with more details of what this recent proposal will bring us. The video of just over 2 minutes sees Pitt, a hit man on a risky new assignment, on a train packed with killers, all linked in a fateful conspiracy. Pitt will have to compete with other assassins to complete his mission. This final trailer shows us new stars like Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Jonson, among others.

Bullet Train is the film adaptation of Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel written by Isako Kitaro. The new production directed by David Leitch revolves around a bullet train with five contract killers, all with intertwined individual tasks. The premiere for our country is scheduled for August.

The cast also includes great actors like: Lady Gaga, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Okay and Andrew Koji.

In June 2020 it was announced that Sony Pictures had hired David Leitch to direct the adaptation of Kotaro Isaka’s novel. Brad Pitt was announced as the lead the following month. Joey King entered negotiations for a “cameo-level” supporting role. In September, Andrew Koji joined the cast, followed in October by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry. In November 2020, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, and Hiroyuki Sanada joined the cast. In December, Leitch revealed that Karen Fukuhara had joined the cast, and that Jonathan Sela would be the director of photography. Production for Bullet Train began in October 2020 in Los Angeles. Filming began on November 16 of that year.