Bullet Train – Trailer, Release Date and Synopsis

The bullet train in Japan, a marvel, right? If for citizens and tourists it is, for the two-time Oscar winner, addressing it could be a complete mistake. the first arrives teaser-trailer of Bullet trainthe new thriller action starring Brad Pittwho will surely want to get off…

The first teaser-trailer of Bullet Train It is a kind of commercial narrated by Brad Pitt. In fact, this first preview does not offer us clear information about the plot of the film. But, without a doubt, the audiovisual is a very good strategy of marketing to arouse the intrigue and curiosity of moviegoers. We are facing an announcement that immediately promises us an idyllic trip aboard the bullet train and the beautiful surroundings of Japan. Although said commercial is extremely subtle, we sense that something bad is about to happen….

And, of course, there is a big reveal! Brad Pitt appears sitting inside one of the train cars with a visibly distressed and hurt face, while he looks out the window at an apparent sunrise.

«Imagine a new way to travel. Quiet, comfortable, fast. Traveling doesn’t have to be hectic. Join us for a truly unforgettable experience«.

What is it about?

Bullet train It is based on the novel Mary Beetle, by the Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka. This film adaptation is directed by David Leitch (Dead Pool 2) and the story takes place on a high-speed train from Tokyo to Morioka. Among the passengers are five assassins, each with an individual mission. But things escalate when they discover that their goals are intertwined in unexpected ways…

all-star cast

The all-star cast of Bullet train they head it Sandra Bullock (Mary Beetle), Brad Pitt (Ladybug), Joey King (Prince), Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor Johnson (Tangerine), Brian Tyree Henry (Lemon), Zazie BeetzMasi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan LermanHiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and the singer bad bunny (Narcos: Mexico).

Release date

Bullet trainfrom Sony Pictures, tentatively releases in cinemas the August 4, 2022.

By the way, we will also see Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock share credits in The lost City which hits theaters in March 2022.

Bullet train, trailer with Sandra Bullock (June 8, 2022)

Second bullet train trailer

Bullet train, teaser