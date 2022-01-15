“Bulletin, essential to separate the infected and the hospitalized and positive” – ​​Libero Quotidiano





Fabio Ciciliano of Cts he explains that the committee has spoken out against a different tally of the pandemic numbers. According to the latest monitoring, in fact, 13 Regions are at high or moderate risk but worsening and could slide towards the assignment of more restrictive colors. “The daily bulletin describes numbers that, at the moment, are particularly high for infections and swabs carried out. The growth rate of hospitalizations in ordinary wards and in intensive care is however very low and not even the least bit comparable to last year. Indisputable merit of the national vaccination campaign “, explained Ciciliano al Corriere della Sera.





“The important thing is the clarity of the information. Clinical monitoring that distinguishes patients with Covid-19 (which is the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2) from those affected by other diseases and who test positive for Sars-CoV- 2 can be a further fundamental fact. It would allow, at this stage of the pandemic, to further skim the numbers. Reducing the communication of the bulletin to a weekly basis would certainly not change things, but it could perhaps have the only advantage of avoiding the daily hammering that has proved particularly heavy from an emotional point of view on the population exhausted by two years of the pandemic. Even the feeling of insecurity can negatively affect the return to normal “, clarifies the exponent of the Cts.





.

“It will be important to continuously monitor the impact of regional health systems through constant monitoring of hospitalizations in wards and intensive care. With the viral circulation so high, the weakest subjects have become precisely the unvaccinated. Do you want proof? intensive care and hospital resuscitation who are hospitalized for Covid-19 The overwhelming majority are people who have refused to be immunized. Everything around the school can contribute to the growth of infections: from the gatherings on the quays and on the means of transport to the incorrect management of the staggering of entrances. Within the classes, the risk, even if present, it is more contained if the prevention rules are respected “, concludes Ciciliano.