Bullfighter NEON, a cyberpunk bullfighter game, seeks funding on Kickstarter

The Bilbao studio Relevo is keeping its Kickstarter funding campaign open to Bullfighter NEONa futuristic arcade game inspired by cyber sports and Neo Geo titles in the 90s. The team seeks 28,000 euros of goal and at this time it has raised 23,685 euros with eight days to go, so he needs one last push to make this title a reality that would come to PC at least, although they do not rule out the consoles if additional objectives are achieved.

Bullfighter NEON s has to do with the world of bullfighting but it is not a realistic simulator that promotes bullfighting. Set in a dystopia where entertainment is the main thing, the participants of this sport or show fight against dangerous bull-shaped robots. They are equipped with various weapons, rockets and lasers.

It offers six characters with different special abilities to take on the cyberbeasts, each with their own “personality”, attack patterns, and arenas with different environmental hazards. In story mode each character has their own ending, but there are more modes to play solo or cooperativetry different combinations of machines and arenas or settings to edit the challenge.

10 metal beasts

Bullfighter NEON promises 8 robots unique in behaviors and attacks. Defeating them will bring us the two extra bosses for an even more difficult challenge. As for the battle zones, we will find four different ones with their obstacles and traps -mines, laser beams, flamethrowers…- plus another final one for the bosses.

Relevo has confirmed that there will be an option for a 4:3 screen, filter modes inspired by the 90’s arcades. It also includes a mini-game style bonus stage based on the San Fermin races -and that many players remember from the stampede phases of The Lion King for 16-bit.