Bullish Bitcoin Returns Above $ 40,000 | Ethereum bets 3K [Analisi]

The resistence to $ 38,200 on which dreams of glory from Bitcointhe market is back sharply in green. One moment bullish which has not been seen for some time – not taking into account the rebound on the local minimum of $ 33,200 which is definitely changing the perspectives.

All within an uninspiring and basically flat day at the opening of the European markets, which it then has definitely changed pace during the American session.

Bitcoin smiles again… together with ethereum! Could the entire crypto sector soon restart? Comprehensive analysis

Equity back: crypto regain center stage

Bitcoin it frees itself from the decidedly uninspiring moment in the global equity sector and begins to push on gas. THE prodromes they had already seen each other at dawn in Europe, with Bitcoin which was back around the $ 38,000then losing for several times the assault on the fundamental resistance of the $ 38,200.

At 16:00 Italian time the correlation, perfect until then, breaks down

In the afternoon, Italian time, purchasing volumes resumed at a relatively high level compared to those seen in recent days – and the resistance was literally surpassed. disaster for the bearswhich have capitulated one after the other, with $ BTC which has stabilized around $ 40,000while preparing, at least at the time of writing, for the assault of the next resistance.

Important liquidations on Bitcoin, but also Ethereum

There have been important liquidations in just 4 hours, almost all of them on positions short. On the main intermediaries offering positions a lever there have been cascading liquidations for over 40 million dollars on $ BTC and for beyond 20 on Ethereumwith third place on this special list being Solanawhich he saw approx 4 million dollars of liquidations.

Important numbers, but which at the same time report on the Earth the current situation, because it is in any case a relatively modest growth compared to corrections to which we have assisted over the past few weeks.

Soon to talk about trend reversal?

Absolutely yes. Despite the movement bullish you seem to be quite determined, it’s too early to sing victory for the slightly longer period. We stay in one phase decidedly complex for the world economy, where the next moves of FED could hinder (or push) future bullish movements.

Bad data from the US economy

All this on rather nervous markets. Facebook is the most striking casewith markets that were it not for the excellent performance of Amazon today they would cry definitely for misery.

However, at least in the medium term, there could be one thing good newsbecause it will narrow down the possibility that FED you become more hawkish: if the economic conditions for a compression are lacking, too Jerome Powell will have to return to milder advice.

Low volumes almost everywhere

Where are the capitals? The bags, despite the nervousness, do not seem to have book particularly dense, as they don’t seem to have even the world of cryptocurrencies. A situation that, despite the moment strongly bullishhowever, opens up to any kind of short-term reversal.

Levels to watch

A close of the daily from Bitcoin above i $ 40,000 and of Ethereum above i $ 3,000 would represent an important symbol of a possible resumption of bull run. With the indication, always, to evaluate the moment of entry properly.

The crypto have been, in recent weeks, definitely chameleonic, with all that followed in terms of correlation and not with the stock market. We will continue to talk about it, every day, right on these pages.