Bullish Bukele buys USD 25m in Bitcoin short

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Source: A screenshot, Instagram / nayibbukele

While the prices of bitcoin (BTC) have fallen below the threshold of 60,000 dollars, the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele doubled its bitcoin adoption drive by buying 420 BTC ($ 25 million).

In a series of tweets, Bukele he has declared that his government had decided to “buy down” and was “already making a profit [su] bitcoin “which he bought just a few hours ago.

When challenged to explain how this was possible if the government was holding rather than selling its BTC, the self-styled “emperor” tried to explain with a post.

How can we make a profit if 1BTC = 1BTC? We have a trust fund accounted for in USD, but the fund is funded by both USD and BTC. When the part of BTC appreciates against the accounting currency (USD), we can withdraw a few USD and leave the trust fund with the same total. 12:08 AM – October 28, 2021 – Twitter

Critics in the media were quick to point out that the government has not offered anything clear on how these BTC purchases are made.

The nation’s largest newspaper, the left-wing El Diario de Hoy, wrote that Bukele’s government “has not yet disclosed how much it has spent on these cryptocurrencies and has not stated whether it has paid commissions for each individual purchase.”

He also pointed out that the money used to buy the coins came from “public funds”.

Bukele and his government have made a series of token purchases since September 7, the day BTC became the country’s legal currency, along with the US dollar.

According to its own calculations, the La Prensa Gráfica media said that at the time of Bukele’s announcement, “the price of bitcoin was $ 58,999, so it can be estimated that around $ 23.6 million was spent on the latter. purchase”.

With no logs of BTC’s purchases made public, observers are left with nothing left to base their calculations on but Bukele’s tweets. But if these are correct and the state hasn’t sold any of its coins for cash, the Salvadoran Treasury now owns 1,120 BTC ($ 66 million).

Calculations by La Prensa Gráfica found that the first 700 tokens likely cost the government around $ 34.4 million.

At 07:36 UTC, BTC trades at USD 59,219 and is down 2% in one day and nearly 11% in a week, reducing its monthly earnings to 40%.

