Bullish sentiment for Bitcoin: the signals to monitor

After hitting its all-time high on October 19th at nearly $ 67,000, BTC prices have been hovering around $ 60,000 for days, apparently without taking a specific direction. But sentiment for Bitcoin remains bullish. Some signs indicate that probably by the end of the year we could see a new rally of the most famous cryptocurrency in the world.

The bullish signals on Bitcoin

The first data that seems to corroborate this thesis is that relating to fmoney luxuries towards digital assets. According to a recent report by CoinShares, flows in digital assets last week amounted to 288 million dollars, bringing the total year-to-date to 8.7 billion dollars.

In October in particular, these inflows increased significantly with Bitcoin to be clearly the master, if you consider that of the 288 million flows of last week, 268 went to Bitcoin. This clearly for all analysts is a clear bullish signal.

A second relevant aspect that could push Bitcoin quotes is the recent admission to quotes of the first two ETFs on bitcoin futures on Wall Street. This fact certainly, as already demonstrated in the first days of listing, will push many institutional investors to invest in digital currencies, thanks to these derivative products.

The Proshares ETF on the first day of listing reached almost $ 1 billion in requests, a figure never reached in such a short time by any other ETF before.

According to many analysts, the quota of 70,000 dollars, very close to the current prices, could represent one sort of watershed towards $ 100,000, a share that some analysts expect can be reached by the end of the year.

Another very important signal of Bitcoin’s short-term bullish sentiment is that related to on-chain metrics, the ratio of which to the price is at 0.63, very far from the 0.75 of the previous high recorded in April, which was followed by a heavy collapse in prices. This is a clear signal, according to experts, that there would still be room for a new Bitcoin rally in the next weeks.

Bitcoin as an anti-inflation reserve

Another signal that could indicate an upcoming rise in Bitcoin is that relating to the inflation data, which is showing signs of upside all over the world. As known Bitcoin is becoming, like gold, a sort of anti-infective store of value. Rising inflation and subsequent central bank interest rate measures to keep it under control could provoke a new rise in Bitcoin.

Proof of it is that physical gold is also returning to its all-time highs. But according to American billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, Bitcoin would be better than gold as an anti-inflation tool. So he expressed himself during an interview with CNBC:

“It would be my favorite on gold at the moment. There is a space for cryptocurrencies. Clearly, right now they are winning the race against gold ”.

Therefore, on the basis of all these considerations, the English investment company Standard Chartered already at the end of September predicted for Bitcoin the exceeding 100k by the end of 2021 or at maximum in the very first months of 2022.