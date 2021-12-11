2 out of 3 stock indices rise. Who has not yet generated an indication of restart is precisely the Nasdaq which usually moves first. Could this be a cause for concern? We will notice this already from the first days of next week. In general we are optimistic and after reading the oscillators of our Trading Systems and after we had already given purchase indications on Apple in recent days, our recommendation today is the following: bullish signal not entirely convincing on Wall Street but here are 2 stocks undervalued to buy now.

At the close of trading on 10 December, the American indices marked the following prices:

Dow Jones

35,970.79

Nasdaq C.

15,630.60

S&P 500

4,712.02.

The levels to monitor

Dow Jones

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 35.710. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 34,633.

Nasdaq C.

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,678. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,834.

S&P 500

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.674. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,540.

The weekly forecast

Minimum Monday and maximum Friday.

Bullish signal not entirely convincing on Wall Street but here are 2 undervalued stocks to buy now

For the record, we note that some leading stocks such as Amazon, JPMorgan and Netflix are still set on the downside, but as far as upside trades are concerned, our Trading Systems have chosen: Alphabet INC. CLASS A (Google) and Microsoft.

Alphabet INC. CLASS A (Google), closed the last trading day at a price of 2,960.03. Fair value at $ 4,800.

Until we see daily and then weekly closings of less than 2,803 dollars, further increases towards the 3,200 area will be possible in the next 1/3 months. A first bearish indication would be given by a daily close below 2,934.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), closed the last trading day at a price of 342.54. Fair value at $ 390.

Until we see daily and then weekly closings of less than 319.23 dollars, further increases towards the 390 area will be possible in the next 1/3 months. A first bearish indication would be given by a daily close below 334.79.