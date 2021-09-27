Bulls and Bears of the past week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney and others

Last week, Benzinga examined the prospects for many of the investors’ favorite stocks.

The bullish signs last week included some stocks chosen by Gene Munster and the company producing an Alzheimer’s treatment that could prove to be very successful.

The giants of leisure software and apparel, as well as the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, were among the main bearish signals of last week.

Another volatile week saw the three major US equity indices first in the red, due to a sell-off triggered by a real estate crisis in China; following recent comments from the Federal Reserve, the indices managed to close the week with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 up slightly and with the Nasdaq broadly flat.

However, all three indices are down 2% or more since the start of the month, but have gained at least 14% year to date.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects of many of the most popular stocks for investors. Here are some of the more bullish and bearish posts from last week that are worth another look.

Upward outlook

“3 titles for next year chosen by Gene Munster”, by Adam Eckert, explores what are the elements of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) that this renowned investor likes, as well as his top picks (including a SPAC) for next year.

In “Disney, BofA Bullish Despite Fourth Quarter Outlook”, Priya Nigam reveals why the analyst in the article believes the short-term negative factors faced by theme parks and streaming video Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) are transient.

“Biogen, according to one analyst, Aduhelm’s ‘potential for success’ is underestimated”, by Shanthi Rexaline, discusses the reasons why the Alzheimer’s treatment of Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) could be worth billions of dollars.

For more bullish signs from last week, check out these articles as well:

Downside outlook

In Wayne Duggan’s piece “Microsoft, overrated or undervalued stock?” Let’s see why, despite the extraordinary growth numbers, some investors are wondering if there is value left in the shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

“Nike, solid demand but supply chain problems are reflected in guidance”, by Priya Nigam, examines the forecasts of a leading analyst on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on the back of mixed fiscal first quarter results.

The setback of the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is this a reflection of weak demand from institutional investors? Find out in “JP Morgan: Institutional Prefer Ethereum to Bitcoin”, by Shivdeep Dhaliwal.

For other bearish signals, don’t miss these interventions:

