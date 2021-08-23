Bulls and Bears of the past week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft and others

Last week, Benzinga examined the prospects for many of the investor’s favorite stocks.

The bullish signals from last week included big tech stocks and a rare earth producer.

On the other hand, the bearish ones concerned cryptocurrencies and the main producer of electric vehicles.

Last week was a tough one for Wall Street. Indeed, the current situation in Afghanistan has been a new cause for concern for investors, adding to the Delta variant, China, inflation, Federal Reserve policies, not to mention gasoline prices and possible regulation. of cryptocurrencies.

Indeed, the responsibility for the week’s sales was attributed in part to the publication of the Fed’s minutes, although the markets did not collapse too far from all-time highs (thanks largely to Big Tech). Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will undoubtedly reveal further details on the planned policy changes at next week’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Markets ended the week in the red, driven by the roughly 1% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The 10% correction that many have been waiting for has not yet occurred. With strong second-quarter quarters no longer helping to support markets, will Powell’s speech mark the end of the buy the dip sentiment?

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects of many of the most popular stocks for investors. Here are some of the more bullish and bearish posts from the past week that deserve another look.

Upward outlook

In “Why Apple is One of the ‘Top Tech Names’ to Own Right Now,” Shanthi Rexaline reveals why an analyst is positive about the stock in the wake of upcoming hardware launches. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and of lower regulatory risk than competitors.

Read also: Apple accelerates iPhone sales in China

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is not only a great title, but also a great market leader. So we read in the article “Why Microsoft is one of the pillars of the market” by Adam Eckert. Where do the company’s advantages derive from?

“Major US pension fund cuts on big tech in Q2.” by Rachit Vats examines why a large investor prefers Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to major technology and momentum stocks.

In the article “Why Splunk is a ‘Top Pick'” by Wayne Duggan, find out why Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) still represents one of the top picks according to a key analyst even though the stock has faced difficulties over the past year. What are the bullish catalysts before the end of the year?

Chris Katje’s article “MP Materials: Rare Earth Company is the ‘Thing’ Behind the ‘Thing’ for Electric Vehicles and Other Industries” focuses on MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP), the largest producer of rare earth materials in the United States.

Loading... Advertisements

Downside outlook

“Cryptocurrencies in your pension fund? A bad idea ”by Adrian Zmudzinski examines the reasons for greater general recognition of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) does not imply that it is in all cases an appropriate investment.

Read also: Bitcoin, if the price goes up, the environmental damage will be enormous

A well-known short seller has bet against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and against one of the largest bulls on the stock, ARK Invest, according to what is learned in the article by Chris Katje “Michael Burry Bets Against Tesla and the Ark Funds”.

For more information on the electric vehicle manufacturer, read Tesla, here are the highlights of AI Day 2021.

In “Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Just Reduced His Price Target By Nearly 40%,” Wayne Duggan examines why the stock meme is likely Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) continue to have difficulties in the short term.

“Robinhood Has Become a ‘Gateway to Dogecoin’ According to Jim Cramer ‘” by Adam Eckert shows what the CNBC equity investment guru drew from the second quarter report of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Finally, in the article “Is the Snowflake title marked after falling below the support?” by Tyler Bundy it is clear why the graph of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) indicates that the stock’s sentiment could turn bearish on signs of slowing growth.

At the time of this writing, the author did not own any shares of the aforementioned securities.

Keep up to date with all the latest trading news and ideas by following Benzinga Italy on Twitter.