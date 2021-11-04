Bully 2 canceled from Take 2 with a loss of $ 53 million? Schreier comments on the rumor

On the sidelines of its new financial report, Take-Two Interactive has revealed that it has canceled a mysterious videogame project. The decision cost the publisher of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption a steep price, since it was recorded. an economic loss of 53 million dollars.

As mentioned, Take-Two does not mention explicit names and limits itself to saying that it was a project that has never been publicly announced. According to insider Nick Shpeshal, the name shrouded in mystery would be Bully 2, the second chapter of the Rockstar Games series so coveted by Jimmy Hopkins fans, but never materialized among the studies of the well-known software house.

However, the usual intervened promptly on the pages of ResetEra Jason Schreier. According to the Bloomberg reporter, that offered by the insider is a red herring, and the project would not involve the Bully series. Schreier then added on Twitter that very soon a new exclusive article will be published in which he will investigate the matter and, probably, reveal something more concrete about the project canceled by Take-Two.

The publisher’s report confirmed the dazzling form of GTA 5, which has now reached 155 million copies sold worldwide.