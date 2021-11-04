Bully 2 or a new Hangar 13 IP? – Multiplayer.it

During the last financial report of Take-Two It is revealed that the company has lost $ 53 million following the cancellation of one of its development projects. According to a report published by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the game in question was one new IP of Hangar 13 codenamed Volt. While according to the insider Shpeshal_Nick it is about Bully 2 by Rockstar Games.

According to the sources of the Bloomberg reporter, the project Volt was somewhat troubled and has taken on various forms since 2017, the year in which construction began. Also according to Schreier, the cancellation of the project could be followed by staff cuts for Hangar 13, which could be discussed internally as early as tomorrow.

Also Volt was not the code name of Mafia 4, a game on which the studio apparently tried to propose prototypes in 2016 and 2017, but with poor results. It was therefore a brand new IP.

Shpeshal_Nick instead believes that the canceled game is Bully 2. The insider claims to have learned of his cancellation and to have talked about it in a recent podcast. For this reason he believes that the game mentioned in the Take-Two report is Bully 2.

In both cases we are talking about unofficial information and to be taken with a grain of salt while waiting for news from Take-Two, Rockstar or 2K. That said, we’re likely to trust Schreier’s words more, as he’s one of the most trusted sources around.

Staying at Take-Two, from the latest report we learn that GTA 5 has reached 155 million copies sold worldwide.