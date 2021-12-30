Bully 2 was in development, but was canceled in favor of other games – Nerd4.life

Bully 2 it was actually in development at the studios of Rockstar New England, before being shelved in favor of other games, which required more support. The news comes from a long and detailed account by Game Informer, who interviewed five former Rockstar New England developers, all under anonymity to avoid repercussions from the GTA company, who told about the sad fate of the game and the worsening conditions. working over the years.

Bully 2 development was essentially stopped to support Rockstar North for Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar New England was hoping to make Bully 2 its flagship, which is to make a work on the level of the others in the company, but was never able to complete the job, because its ambitions were stifled by the successes of Rockstar North.

Rockstar New England was born from the studio Mad Doc Software, which had collaborated with Rockstar on the development of Bully: Scholarship Edition, before being acquired by Rockstar in 2008. The acquisition was initially welcomed by all staff members, at least until Rockstar wiped out the software house culture by imposing a wild crunch at all.

Rockstar New England was entrusted with several projects, including Bully 2, which was internally seen as a way to showcase the studio’s qualities beyond supporting projects. It was a very high-budget game, in line with other Rockstar titles. At one point the entire studio was working on Bully 2, but the party didn’t last long.

Rockstar soon changed its priorities and diverted its resources to Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption, which were having major problems. Thus began an even more intense crunch period, with 12-16 hour workdays, including weekends, which led to many developers leaving the studio. Meanwhile the studio was downsized and Bully 2 was shelved, becoming something of a legend of the video game industry.