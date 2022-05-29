Bullying, the influence of her feminist mother and her battle to start a family: the marks and empowerment of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, the night she won her second Oscar for best actress (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Even the person furthest from the cinema is familiar with his name. It’s just that, since her film debut almost forty years ago, Nicole Kidman starred in some of the most iconic films in cinema history and garnered awards all over the world. The last of hers, not going that far back in time, was a handful of months ago, when she won her second Oscar Award – this time, as best actress for Being the Ricardos, the film in which he stars with Javier Bardem. She had won the first one in 2003 for her performance in The hours-. And although she is one of the most popular and best paid actresses in the industry, in her private life not everything always shone.

Although everyone thinks she is Australian, Kidman was born on June 20, 1967, on Ohau Island, in Hawaii, albeit circumstantially. It happens that his parentsJanelle Grenny Y Anthony Kidman– they are Australian and were in the United States temporarily, for study. Janelle graduated as a Nursing Instructor and Antony as a Biochemist and Psychologist. When Nicole turned 4 years old they returned to her land, more precisely to Sydney. She there she began to write her history as the most famous Australian, although she is not from there, of course.

In the payments of his parents he began to study and grow. She also sought her vocation in an acting school and in another ballet school, which she entered at the request of her father. She immediately showed her talent, her ability to develop in the artistic world. However, she began her first fight here. As an adult, she said that the school stage was a great suffering. She did not feel comfortable anywhere and that meant that she could not unfold in the best way, beyond the fact that the teachers praised her.

When it comes to school, she was treated like the Ugly Ducklingmade his life impossible, what today has a name and is called bullying. On the one hand, because she was very tall (she is 1.80 meters tall) and very thin. Although over the years she was able to develop as a model and she was able to take advantage of those characteristics of her image, in those years she suffered. She was left aside and, on some occasion, she recounted that at recess everyone told her that she was never going to have a boyfriend because she was so tall.

Nicole Kidman in her days as a model

Somehow, she distanced herself from everyone, she practically had no friends, and all this had another repercussion because she was very withdrawn socially. “I am very shy, but very shy. I even stuttered when I was a child, something that I slowly got over, but I still recoil in that shyness. So I don’t like walking into a crowded restaurant alone; I don’t like going to a party alone either, “she said in a talk with the magazine Talk. That was one of the first times that she spoke openly on the subject.

For this reason, he found his place in the Australian Theater for Youth. Between classes, with mimicry as a great tool, she found her refuge. It was such what she achieved in those childhood years that she was awarded a scholarship so that she could continue perfecting herself. “Acting saved me in my childhood, in my teens. Those years were pleasant for us. It was horrible. No boy liked it, it was kind of hard”.

Nicole Kidman

His white skin with freckles were also an excuse for ridicule. Due to the conditions of his epidermis prone to skin cancer, exposing himself to the sun for long hours was not recommended, so he tried to save money to buy sunscreen to spend long hours in the sun. These types of creams were also allies in her quest to hide her blemishes and change her skin tone that caught her attention because everyone in Australia wears a tan that she does not.

On the other hand, at home he also experienced situations that were not usual. Since she went to school in the afternoon, in the morning she carried out a physical routine prepared by his father. They trained together at his request, because he was very strict about physical appearance. Her mother was a feminist and, among other things, she did not buy her the classic dolls that almost the rest of her schoolmates had. Strikingly, unlike her partner who focused on aesthetics, she told him that those toys showed a distorted reality.

Nicole Kidman met Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut and they had a great love

That was also complex. Without going any further, one afternoon for a walk, in a toy store, a doll was stolen and was discovered. Little Kidman faced a great challenge, but that was the break of her thought for her mother: after explaining that what she had just done was wrong, she returned to the premises, paid her and let her keep it. . They were all scars that were marked. But there was a moment, in his adolescence, in which he changed the chip. He understood that he had everything at his fingertips if he paid attention to her and not to what they said out there.

Another episode that left its mark was the breast cancer that her mother had when she was 17 years old. In 2004, in a talk with TodayHe also touched on that topic. “What he experienced was engraved on me forever. Seeing her go through that pain and also seeing her strength gave me my commitment to this cause for the rest of my life, ”she remarked, adding that As soon as millionaire contracts began to appear for his work, he did not hesitate to make donations for campaigns to raise awareness and also to treat the disease. On top of that, in 2009 she partnered with the Stanford University Women’s Cancer Program.

At the age of 16 he had his first foray into cinema, in the film bush christmas. An Australian film, without great repercussion and in which she had a minor role, but he understood that this was the first step of something big. This also applied to his life. “As I got older, I started to like having lighter skin because it was different. I think embracing what makes you different is important.” Not a minor thought, since that became the trademark of this actress.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise (Photo: KMazur/WireImage)

By this time, already taking his first steps into the world of the seventh art, his difficulty in speaking was also left aside. Everything began to move along a path of total fulfillment. Already grown up, the protagonist of Moulin Rouge, The Others, Eyes Wide Shut, Days of Thunder, Erased Identity, The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer, among other titles of the same magnitude, sought to focus on everything lived to generate awareness. Even being one of the top celebrities in the world, she often gives talks in Australian schools to eradicate bullying.

Nicole Kidman

Complex news was always part of her life, with her as the protagonist. She had another of the battles when she was 23 years old. In 1990 she met actor Tom Cruise, they started dating and quickly moved in together. The idea of ​​the large family was there almost from day one, but In the first attempt at maternity -in 1991- she had an ectopic pregnancy. “It was one of the saddest news of my life. It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced, ”she recounted some time later.

In 2001 she went through a similar situation, when she had a miscarriage. This did not prevent him from having children and that large family he dreamed of. In 1992 they adopted isabella and in 1995, to Connor. then they came sunday rosewas born in 2008 naturally and after several treatments and months of rest, and later they would adopt margaret. Several battles for a single person. However, nothing broke her, but on the contrary: each adverse circumstance was one more step that her life put in order to reach each one of her goals.

