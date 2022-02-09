«Bullying with female employees», Biden’s science advisor leaves the White House- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Lander had been criticized by 500 colleagues as early as January. Numerous employees reduced to tears, traumatized, said one of them

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON Brilliant scientist, but also arrogant and disrespectful of women. The two could not coexist in the White House. So on Monday, February 7 Eric Lander, 65, resigned from his position as Director of Science and Technology Policya role comparable to that of minister in Joe Biden’s government.

Lander, born in New York, a mathematician by training, who later became an absolute reference point for genetics. professor of biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT in Boston) and lecturer at Harvard Medical School.

In the spring of 2021, the president had chosen him as scientific advisor, also entrusting him with the leadership of cancer research, the so-called Moonshot Initiative which aims to reduce cancer deaths by at least 50% over the next 25 years. A very important project for Biden who lost his first child, Beau, to a brain tumor. The resignation of Lander, therefore, a political blow, but also a personal blow for the leader of the United States. The situation, however, had become unsustainable, after the Politico website had collected the revelations of Rachel Wallace, an executive of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, led by Lander since June 2, 2021.. Wallace said he filed an internal complaint to stop the boss’s bullying of him and other employees. Numerous employees have been reduced to tears, traumatized and feeling vulnerable and isolated. At first, the internal investigation did not reveal discriminatory behavior based on gender.

The White House had also covered Lander. Spokeswoman Jen Psaki observed that his behavior had been carefully scrutinized by the senators during the process of ratifying the appointment. In fact, in the course of the hearings, several parliamentarians had asked him about his association with Jeffrey Espstein, the financier-sexual predator. Last January, 500 female scientists signed an editorial in the journal Scientific Americanasking Biden to dismiss Lander for his controversial reputation and endless ego. One biologist, James Watson, had publicly said that the illustrious colleague had a long history of racist and sexist comments.

Lander tried to stem the wave with an apology letter. But it wasn’t enough to appease Wallace’s anger and the other offended people. At that point he left office with one last message: I am devastated because I have caused suffering to my colleagues.

Earlier in his tenure Biden promised: If anyone disrespects you while you work for me, I promise I will fire them instantly. So on Monday evening he could only accept Lander’s resignation, albeit with gratitude for the work done.