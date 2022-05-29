Bumpit hairstyle, a very vintage style that is easy to do and takes 10 years off you

When we talk about

fashion and beauty, there is something irrefutable and that is that everything comes back, no matter how dire the trend is. Sometimes we get lucky and a pretty hairstyle comes back into fashion, like the chignon that Pamela Anderson wore in the 90s, the

hair with volume or the brown eyeliner, but other times the trends play tricks on us. And according to some, this is what has happened on this occasion, and it seems that the

bumpit hairstyle has returned to our lives thanks to the social network

TikTok.

What is the bumpit hairstyle? It is about collecting

center strands of our hair with a barrette or some hairpins and, if you apply a little

volumebetter than better.

Actually, although many have come out

detractorsit is not a strident hairstyle, besides being

easy to get and

comfortablesince it leaves our face clear and you can continue wearing the rest of your hair loose, with the freedom to decide to iron it (as was the case in

2000) or wear it naturally.

And if you’re trying to leave

grow your bangsit is an ideal hairstyle since you can remove the strands that are too long from the face so that it does not get into your eyes without losing the glamour.

And it seems that the

effect 2000 has arrived 22 years late and has been the

generation Z the one that has been affected by it, which never tires of paying homage to the beginning of the new millennium. Influencers of these years want to emulate

Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore or Beyoncewho already wore the bumpit hairstyle two decades ago.

So now you know, go back to

year 2000 but since you wear, do it big and

card that part of the hair to make a kind of toupee that you fix with lacquer. A hairstyle

easy and very trendy.