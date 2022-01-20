Bund, the yield returns positive for the first time since 2019. The spread rises

Something is moving. In the eurozone that is experiencing the highest inflation of the decade, government bond yields are rising. The ten-year bund is back in positive territory today. It was in 2019 that it had a negative return. In other words, the German government paid to place its bonds on the market. It is the first sign of a normalization of monetary policy after the maxi pandemic stimuli that injected liquidity to prevent the health emergency from being massively transferred to the real economy.

In its own way, January 19, 2022 will be remembered as the first chapter of a new phase, that of the return to normalcy. Gradual, of course. For now limited to the bond market, ditto. But it’s still the day you start seeing something that fund managers and analysts haven’t seen in years. Since May 2019, the German bund, a historic parameter of financial stability in the euro area, also ended up in negative territory. But now, with the actions of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which have announced the start of the exit procedures from the emergency monetary policy measures, the first jolts are being observed. On the US side of the Atlantic, with the rise in Treasury yields, which yesterday impacted the Nasdaq index, sinking the technology stocks on Wall Street. On the European side, with the return to black of the ten-year bund returns. “This is an expected process, and one that will continue in the coming months, especially considering the inflation expectations, which will remain high for most of 2022”, write analysts of the US bank Morgan Stanley. Now the wait is for the next meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), scheduled for February 3.

Christine Lagarde, number one of Frankfurt, will face a triple challenge. First, it will have to provide answers to financial operators in an attempt to regain some of the credibility lost in recent months. This is because most investors believe the ECB is not in full control of the price flares in the eurozone, which are still regarded as transitory. The market, on the other hand, thinks they are more persistent. Second, it will have to cope with the rotation from high-yield bonds to safer ones, such as government bonds. Third, it will have to time the exit strategy so as not to impact economic growth, which remains fragile and uneven. Not an easy task, to which is added a further aspect, that of the fiscal consolidation of various states, such as Italy and France. Consolidation loudly requested by both Eurotower and Northern European countries. And that sooner or later will have to be carried forward.

Following the Bund’s return to positive territory, the spread, the yield differential, with Italian BTPs of the same size was amplified. At the opening the peak at 147 basis points, towards noon the partial retracement at 141 points. Another symptom that normalization is taking place.